Xiaomi 12 Ultra Smartphone Could Have Seven Cameras At The Back

Xiaomi has launched the new 12 series flagship phones in the market, but the company seems to have another high-end product up its sleeves for this year called the Xiaomi 12 Ultra. And a new leak this week suggests this smartphone could have one of the best camera units in the market.

The report shows us a live image of the purported Xiaomi 12 Ultra smartphone with as many as seven camera sensors at the back. We have seen smartphones with five cameras that Nokia launched a few years back, but seven cameras sound unreal, and Xiaomi wants to make it happen this year itself.

Also Read: Apex Legends Mobile Launched On Android And iOS: How To Download, Required Specs And More

Xiaomi 12 Ultra is widely expected to roll out sometime in 2022, powered by the yet-to-release Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ chipset. But this live image gives us more exciting things to talk about. This smartphone could get the new Sony IMX800 sensor with a 1/1.1-inch focal length, the biggest you could see on a mobile device in the market.

In total, the phone could pack seven sensors, out of which two of them could offer ultrawide and telephoto sensors. Xiaomi could add a periscope lens to make things interesting, and then finish up the module with a depth/macro sensor along with a dual-LED flash.

With these features, Xiaomi could have a proper upgrade on the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra smartphone that launched in 2020. The company is reportedly using Leica to power and tune its cameras, and what better way than to bring them on board for the Xiaomi 12 Ultra.

Also Read: Vivo X80, Vivo X80 Pro Launched in India With Zeiss-Branded Cameras: Prices, Specs, And More

Going by these specs, it is possible that Xiaomi 12 Ultra could feature a 200-megapixel primary shooter.

WATCH VIDEO: Oppo Find X5 Pro Quick Look: The Power-packed Oppo Flagship Smartphone That India May Miss

And with such capabilities, Xiaomi could take on the top brands as well as the likes of Vivo which has partnered with Zeiss for its smartphone cameras in the market for the past two years.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.