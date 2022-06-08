Xiaomi 12 Ultra Smartphone Renders Hints At A Giant Camera Module

Xiaomi 12 Ultra smartphone is likely to launch in the coming months, and multiple reports have talked about its existence. And now, we have got our first look at the possible renders of the upcoming smartphone. The work on the render has been done by reliable tipster OnLeaks who has shared the images publicly this week.

As per the renders, Xiaomi 12 Ultra will carry a giant camera module at the back, with the Leica branding added to the mix, since both the companies joined hands recently.

OnLeaks suggests Xiaomi 12 Ultra will have four cameras at the back, and three of them will be borrowed from its predecessor, which is the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra. The last unit could either be another telephoto unit, or a new addition altogether this year.

The front design of the Xiaomi 12 Ultra looks unappealing in the renders, and reports talking about a 6.6-inch curved AMOLED display feel rather odd, considering the Xiaomi 12 Pro has a 6.7-inch QHD+ display.

Xiaomi could use the new Snapdragon 8 Gen+ 1 chipset to power this device, and probably offer its new-gen 200W fast charging technology to push the envelope for the premium segment.

Xiaomi and Leica announced their partnership a few weeks back, with both the brands expected to work in unison for improving the camera tech of the smartphones. Leica was previously with Huawei when it launched the P series camera phones, adjudged as one of the best in the market at the time.

Xiaomi will be hoping for a similar impact with its association and the likes of the Xiaomi 12 Ultra or even the rumoured Xiaomi 12S could be the first devices to see the perks of its innovations. Expect Xiaomi to bring the new premium phone in a month or two to the market.

