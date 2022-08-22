Xiaomi 12S Ultra Unboxing And First Look: Leica Partnership Brings Largest Smartphone Camera Sensor

Xiaomi announced its Xiaomi 12S Ultra earlier this year that comes with a Leica-powered camera setup. This is Xiaomi’s first high-end phone to launch after its partnership with Leica was confirmed a few months back, and comes with a 1-inch camera sensor, the largest on any smartphone so far. While the smartphone comes as one of the most interesting devices this year, Xiaomi has no plans to bring it to India so far. However, the company organised a product briefing last week, and we were invited to test out the Xiaomi 12S Ultra and its camera. While we prepare more content around the Xiaomi 12S Ultra, here’s a quick unboxing of the device:

Xiaomi had earlier confirmed that the Xiaomi 12S Ultra will be exclusive to the mainland China market. It is possible that Xiaomi could have more products lined up with Leica in the next few months that will cater to the global markets.

XIAOMI 12S ULTRA SPECIFICATIONS

Xiaomi 12S Ultra gets a 6.73-inch E5 AMOLED display that supports WQHD resolution with a peak brightness of up to 1,500 nits, and up to 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. But all the excitement about this device is in the camera department.

The triple rear camera setup includes a massive 1-inch 50.3-megapixel primary sensor, a 48-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 48-megapixel periscope lens. Leica has been entrusted with multiple tweaks for the camera and its lenses.

