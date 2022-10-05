Xiaomi 12T And 12T Pro Smartphones With 120W Charging Support Launched: Price, Specifications

Xiaomi has launched its new 12T series flagship smartphones globally and these are expected to launch in India as well. The company has taken a different approach with its Pro model that debuts the 200-megapixel camera at the back. Xiaomi is also upgrading the charging support to 120W this year, falling in line with other Android flagships in the market. Xiaomi is using both Snapdragon and MediaTek chipsets to power the phones.

Xiaomi 12T And 12T Pro Prices

Xiaomi 12T prices start from EUR 600 (Rs 48,700 approx) for the 8GB + 128GB variant. You have the 8GB + 256GB available for EUR 650 (Rs 52,700 approx). People will be able to buy the device from October 13 onwards.

As for the Xiaomi 12T Pro, the models start from EUR 750 (Rs 60,800 approx) for the base model, while you have the 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB variants costing EUR 800 (Rs 64,900) and EUR 850 (Rs 69,000 approx), respectively.

Xiaomi 12T Series Specifications

Xiaomi 12T Pro gets a 6.67-inch AMOLED panel with 2K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate screen. The screen supports HDR10+ and Dolby Vision, while you also have Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The new flagship phone uses the latest Snapdragon 8+ gen 1 chipset, with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. Xiaomi continues to dish out its high-end devices with the Android 12-based MIUI 13 version.

On the imaging front, Xiaomi 12T Pro gets a 200-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL HP1 sensor which supports 8K video recording and has OIS. The main sensor is clubbed with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. The front of the phone gets a 20-megapixel shooter. Xiaomi has packed the phone with a 5000mAh battery that now gets 120W charging support, and you have speakers powered by Harman Kardon.

As for the Xiaomi 12T, you have the same display specs as the 12T Pro, and the battery capacity as well. This variant is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Ultra chip and carries a 108-megapixel camera at the back. Even with all these features, the price of the Xiaomi 12T looks competitive.

