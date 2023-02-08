Xiaomi 13 Pro Launch Date Announced Ahead Of MWC 2023 This Month

Xiaomi 13 Pro launch date has been confirmed as the Mobile World Congress 2023 takes shape later this month. The Xiaomi event teaser suggests the Xiaomi 13 Pro will be globally unveiled on February 26 which is just a few weeks away now. The MWC 2023 starts on February 27 so the company could use the sidelines of the big tech event to showcase its new flagship in front of the world.

Xiaomi 13 Pro India Launch Likely?

In addition to the global launch, reports suggest Xiaomi 13 Pro could also be announced for the Indian market on the same day. The latest Xiaomi flagship phones get top-end hardware, cameras powered by Leica and a new-look design. It will be going up against the new OnePlus 11 5G, iQOO 11 and even the vanilla Samsung Galaxy S23 smartphone. Xiaomi entered the premium segment in India with the Mi 11 Ultra, then we also got the Xiaomi 12 series last year, and now its successor is on its way as well.

Xiaomi 13 series made its debut in China in December last year but the teaser seems to suggest the company will only launch the Pro variant. It does get the Leica-powered camera and after getting a glimpse of its quality with the Xiaomi 12S Ultra we are excited to see Xiaomi bring its capability to more devices.

Xiaomi 13 Pro Specifications

Xiaomi 13 Pro gets a curvy design and is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. You get the phone with up to 512GB storage and 12GB RAM. With the Xiaomi 13 Pro, you have a curvier 2K display with an LTPO panel for adaptive refresh rates and includes an ambient colour temperature.

Xiaomi 13 Pro features a 50-megapixel 1-inch sensor that we first saw on the Xiaomi 12S Ultra. It also has a 50-megapixel telephoto Leica lens and another 50-megapixel ultrawide sensor. The phone packs a 4,820mAh battery with 120W charging, 50W wireless charging and 10W reverse wireless charging.

Read all the Latest Tech News here