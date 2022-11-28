Xiaomi 13 Series Launching On December 1: What To Expect

Xiaomi is all set to launch the new Xiaomi 13 series in the coming days, and now the company has given us a launch date for the product as well. Xiaomi 13 series will be announced on December 1 in China, which is just a few days away now.

Xiaomi 13 Series Launch Date And Time

The update has been confirmed via a Weibo post this week, which has the Xiaomi 13 moniker mentioned, along with the Leica branding and the launch date. It is expected that the series will include the Xiaomi 13, and 13 Pro along with the new MIUI 14 version which is based on the Android 13 operating system.

Xiaomi 13 and the 13 Pro will be unveiled on Thursday, December 1 at 7 PM Beijing time (4:30PM IST).

Xiaomi 13 Series Launch: What To Expect

Just a few days back, there were reports which suggested Xiaomi might ditch the number 13 and go with 14 instead, but this teaser from the company definitely puts those rumours to bed.

Xiaomi 13 series could have three models, with one of them likely to be the Ultra variant, which maximises the full potential of the hardware with the possible addition of a 1-inch camera sensor. The phones will also come with cameras tuned by Leica, which has partnered with Xiaomi for its imaging tech.

Xiaomi founder, Lei Jun, had talked about the company’s plans to use the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset on its flagship device, and by all means, the Xiaomi 13 series could be the one to feature the new hardware. It is also likely to get IP68 rating for additional durability and withstand water splashes.

The phone is expected to get 12GB RAM and come with the Android 13-based MIUI 14 version out of the box. Xiaomi has taken a long time to build its Android 13-based mobile software but we’ll finally get our first look at the version. And also get more details about which existing Xiaomi phones will be upgraded to Android 13 in the coming months.

In addition to this, expect Xiaomi to upgrade its charging ability from the existing 67W to 120W or maybe even more with its upcoming product.

