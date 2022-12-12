Xiaomi 13 Series With Leica Camera And Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Chipset Unveiled: All Details

Xiaomi has finally unveiled the new 13 series which includes the vanilla and the Pro models. Xiaomi was supposed to launch these devices earlier this month but decided to delay its plans and host the event on Sunday.

The latest Xiaomi flagship phones get top-end hardware, cameras powered by Leica and a new-look design. Xiaomi has confirmed that the 13 series will be launching globally, and we are eager to see how the phones shape up before its rollout.

Xiaomi 13 Series Price

Xiaomi 13 series is already up for pre-order in China and will start shipping on December 14. Xiaomi 13 series India’s launch date should be confirmed in the coming weeks. Xiaomi 13 has a base model of 8GB + 128GB priced at CNY 3,999 (Rs 47,340 approx), going up to CNY 4,999 (Rs 59,120 approx) for 12GB + 512GB variant.

For the price of the Xiaomi 13 top variant, you get the base Xiaomi 13 Pro with 8GB + 128GB storage. The biggest model with 12GB + 512GB costs CNY 6,299 (Rs 74,500 approx).

Xiaomi 13 Series Specifications

Xiaomi 13 carries a flat-ish design, while the curves have been kept exclusive to the Xiaomi 13 Pro. Both the phones are powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, as the company had confirmed recently. You have them with up to 512GB storage and 12GB RAM. The differences come in the display and camera features. Xiaomi 13 gets a 6.36-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate screen, Dolby Vision, HLG support and a peak brightness of 1,900 nits.

With the Xiaomi 13 Pro, you have a curvier 2K display with an LTPO panel for adaptive refresh rates and includes an ambient colour temperature. On the imaging front, Xiaomi 13 has three cameras at the back with a 50-megapixel OIS sensor, a 10-megapixel telephoto lens provided by Leica, and a 12-megapixel ultrawide sensor.

When it comes to the Xiaomi 13 Pro, you get a 50-megapixel 1-inch sensor that we first saw on the Xiaomi 12S Ultra. It also has a 50-megapixel telephoto Leica lens and another 50-megapixel ultrawide sensor.

With charging, Xiaomi 13 packs a 4,500mAh battery and supports 67W fast charging, along with 50W wireless charging. With the 13 Pro, you get a 4,820mAh battery with 120W charging, 50W wireless charging and 10W reverse wireless charging.

