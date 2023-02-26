Xiaomi 13 Series With Leica Cameras And 120W Charging Launched

The Xiaomi 13 series has been globally announced on Sunday ahead of the Mobile World Congress 2023 (MWC 2023) in Barcelona. The new lineup made its debut in China earlier and now people in Europe and India can get a taste of the new Leica-powered camera phones.

The latest Xiaomi flagship phones get top-end hardware, cameras powered by Leica. You also get them with a premium design finish, fast charging and more.

XIAOMI 13 and 13 Pro Price

Xiaomi 13 has a base model of 8GB + 128GB priced at EUR 999 (Rs 87,585 approx). While the base Xiaomi 13 Pro model with 8GB + 128GB storage comes for EUR 1299 (Rs 1,13,900 approx). It will available across different markets where the pricing will differ. Xiaomi is offering one-time out of warranty repair without any labour cost for the first 12 months. Xiaomi 13 India price will be announced in the coming days.

Xiaomi 13 And 13 Pro Features

Xiaomi 13 carries a flat-ish design, while the curves have been kept exclusive to the Xiaomi 13 Pro. Both the phones are powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, as the company had confirmed recently. You have them with up to 512GB storage and 12GB RAM. The differences come in the display and camera features. Xiaomi 13 gets a 6.36-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate screen, Dolby Vision, HLG support and a peak brightness of 1,900 nits.

With the Xiaomi 13 Pro, you have a curvier 2K display with an LTPO panel for adaptive refresh rates and includes an ambient colour temperature. On the imaging front, Xiaomi 13 has three cameras at the back with a 50-megapixel OIS sensor, a 10-megapixel telephoto lens provided by Leica, and a 12-megapixel ultrawide sensor.

When it comes to the Xiaomi 13 Pro, you get a 50-megapixel 1-inch sensor that we first saw on the Xiaomi 12S Ultra. It also has a 50-megapixel telephoto Leica lens with OIS and another 50-megapixel ultrawide sensor. After seeing the performance of the Xiaomi 12S Ultra last year, we are eager to see how this setup delivers.

When it comes to charging, Xiaomi 13 packs a 4,500mAh battery and supports 67W fast charging, along with 50W wireless charging. With the 13 Pro, you get a 4,820mAh battery that offers 120W wired charging, 50W wireless charging and 10W reverse wireless charging.

