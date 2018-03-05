Xiaomi 43-inch Mi TV 4C Launch Expected on March 7: Expected Price, Specifications And More

Just weeks after launching its first smart TV in India as the Mi TV 4, Xiaomi looks set to bring another addition to its television offerings in the country. The Chinese tech giant has been teasing at a new product launch, scheduled for March 7, under the tagline “Switch to Smart”. With the product listed earlier on the company’s website for a short while, Xiaomi has indicated that the upcoming launch will be that of a 43-inch Mi TV 4C. As can be expected, the Mi TV 4C will be priced competitively at Rs 27,999.As per its China listing, Xiaomi’s 43-inch Mi TV 4C will come with a 1GB RAM and an 8GB internal storage. However, the brief listing of the product on the Indian website of Xiaomi indicated a 3GB RAM for the TV, hinting at an entirely new variant of the TV to be available in India.The Mi TV 4C will come with a Full-HD display with 1920x1080 pixel resolution, a 60Hz refresh rate and a 6.5ms latency. The TV is expected to offer a 4000:1 contrast ratio and a 178 degree viewing angle, packed in a 9mm thin bezelThe Mi TV 4C will be powered by a 1.5GHz Quad-core Amlogic T962 Cortex-A53 SoC and will carry a Mali-T450 GPU. The Mi TV will support Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 4.0 and two 8W speakers powered by Dolby Audio as well as DTS.Just like the Mi TV 4, the Mi TV 4C will also run PatchWall OS, Xiaomi’s in-house Android-based operating system for its televisions. Xiaomi will be offering content from over 12 partner platforms including Hotstar, Voot and others.As per the brief listing on the Xiaomi India website, the 43-inch Mi TV 4C is expected to be priced at Rs 27,999 at its launch scheduled for March 7. In comparison, the Mi TV 4C is available at a price of CNY 1849 (Rs 19,000 approximately) in China.