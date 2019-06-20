Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Xiaomi Accused of 'Stealing' Artwork Sanctioned for Use by LG

The artwork in question, by artist Peter Tarka, has apparently been used by Xiaomi on its Spanish website, without any credit or payment.

IANS

Updated:June 20, 2019, 6:52 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Xiaomi Accused of 'Stealing' Artwork Sanctioned for Use by LG
The artwork in question, by artist Peter Tarka, has apparently been used by Xiaomi on its Spanish website, without any credit or payment.
Loading...

Chinese handset maker Xiaomi reportedly stole an artist named Peter Tarka's work to promote company's products on its Spanish website. The images in question were stolen from Tarka's Behance portfolio without any credit or payment. Moreover, some of the elements used were actually commissioned pieces for Xiaomi's competitor LG.

"3D artist Peter said that he created it in May 2018 as part of his installations collection, as you can see here on his Behance portfolio. It looks like Xiaomi's artists barely changed a thing -- simply swapping out the ramps and balls for renders of the company's products," The Verge reported on Wednesday.

The artist said that no one from Xiaomi ever reached out about licensing or commissioning his art. The images that were used in the handset maker's official Spanish webpage but have been removed since.

"I'm 100 per cent sure they've used my pieces cause everything matches perfectly, they only changed the saturation and retouched few elements to not make it so obvious," he was quoted as saying by The Verge.

| Edited by: ---
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram