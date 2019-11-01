Xiaomi Might Bring Slofies-Like Feature from iPhone 11 to its Upcoming Phones

Earlier this year, the Apple iPhone 11 introduced the slow-motion front-facing videos feature, calling it “slofie”, a short for a slow-motion selfie. The feature was one of the main highlights of the phone, making it a hit among users. Now, it seems like Android smartphones are also following the same path. After Samsung, the second one to follow the league is Chinese tech company Xiaomi. While taking a slow-motion video through the rear camera has been a possibility for some years now, not many Android phones have tested the same for the front camera.

However, recently, Samsung began rolling out the slofie feature to the Samsung Galaxy S10. Now, following the lead is Xiaomi, which is expected to introduce slofies to its devices. The development was first spotted by an XDA Member who reported that Xiaomi is working on bringing in the slofie feature to MIUI devices. The news feature will help to capture slo-mo recordings using the phone’s front-facing camera. Just like it has been capturing slo-mo videos on the rear camera, it will now be capturing it with a front camera.

For iPhone 11, the Slofies are captured at 120 frames per second. While Xiaomi has not officially announced its release, it is speculated that the new feature might come with upcoming Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro. Mi CC9 Pro is launching in China on November 5, 2019, followed by a global launch along with Mi Note 10 on November 14.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.