Xiaomi All Set To Launch Fire TV Stick 4K Rival In India: Know More

Xiaomi is set for a busy next few weeks as it gears up to launch multiple products in the market. The company has already confirmed plans to unveil the Xiaomi 13 Pro globally, and now the brand has teased its launch of the Xiaomi TV Stick 4K in India next week.

The company launched the product in China last year and now it is coming to India, possibly with some alterations to match its ecosystem in the country. The Indian variant of the Xiaomi TV Stick 4K is expected to run on the popular PatchWall UI but we are not sure which version of Android TV will be the main base of the platform.

In addition to this, the TV Stick 4K from Xiaomi could also upgrade to a USB C port to power the device, but like we’ve seen with Amazon and other brands in this segment, the device could retain the microUSB port itself. The device is compatible with Dolby Vision and Atmos for visuals and audio enhancements, respectively. It also comes bundled with the Mi Voice Remote in the box that gets a dedicated Google Assistant button like other Android TV supported devices. You also have shortcut buttons for apps like Netflix, Prime Video and Disney+ Hotstar on the remote like we have seen on the Mi TV bundled remote.

Xiaomi TV Stick 4K is powered by a quad-core chipset with 2GB RAM which should easily give you a big performance bump compared to the regular variant.

It has 8GB of internal storage but Xiaomi could offer it with 16GB in the country. It will let you connect to the TV via the HDMI port and enable its smartness via Wi-Fi and have other accessories plugged in through Bluetooth.

Xiaomi has not launched a product in this category since 2020 and having a 4K variant would be the ideal upgrade for many who want to experience 4K on the big screen. Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K sells for Rs 5,999 in the country and Xiaomi to undercut its rival to sell more.

