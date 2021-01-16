Xiaomi Announces 28 Smartphones That Are Getting MIUI 12.5 Developer Edition Update

Xiaomi's MIUI 12.5 is the company's latest operating system that was announced last month as an upgrade to the MIUI 12 software. MIUI 12.5 brought new animations and enhanced privacy controls among other features. Now, Xiaomi has announced that it is starting to release the developer version of MIUI 12.5 for 28 smartphone models. The list include the recently-launched Mi 11, Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro, Mi 10 Extreme Commemorative Edition, Mi 10 Youth Edition, Mi 9, Mi 9 Pro, Mi 9 Transparent Exclusive Edition, Mi 9SE, Mi CC9 Pro, Mi CC9, Mi CC9e, and Mi CC9 Meitu Custom Edition.

Xiaomi announced the rollout of MIUI 12.5 Developer Edition for China as of now, according to an official Weibo post. Several Redmi smartphone are also listed among the 28 smartphones that will receive the update. Xiaomi had earlier confirmed that the stable rollout for MIUI 12.5 will begin for the first batch of smartphones in April 2021. Units in China will receive the update first, and then Xiaomi will announce the expansion to global markets at a later stage. The list of Xiaomi smartphones that will receive the MIUI 12.5 update includes Redmi 10X, Redmi 10X Pro, Redmi K30, Redmi K30 5G, Redmi K30i 5G, Redmi K30 Pro, Redmi K30S Extreme Commemorative Edition, Redmi K30 Extreme Commemorative Edition, Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi Note 9, Redmi Note 9 Pro, Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 7, and Redmi Note 7 Pro.

MIUI 12.5 brings a host of new features to Xiaomi smartphones including lower power and memory consumption, better optimisation of system apps, and better graphics rendering over MIUI 12. Further, it brings animated Super Wallpapers and comes with the ability to prompt users with a pop-up when an app attempts to access their clipboard data. MIUI 12.5 also brings an option to share approximate location instead of the exact location with certain apps.