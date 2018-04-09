Xiaomi Announces 3 New Smartphone Plants Along With Its First PCBA Unit in India

Our 1st BIG announcement of the day: we have ramped up local manufacturing for our smartphones.



Xiaomi, a Chinese smartphone manufacturer, announced today the opening of three more smartphone plants in India. Xiaomi has also started manufacturing smartphones at its power bank plant in partnership with Hipad Technology in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, resulting in a total of six smartphone manufacturing plants in India. The company also announced its first SMT (Surface Mount Technology) plant dedicated towards local manufacturing of PCBA (Printed Circuit Board Assembly) units in Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu, in partnership with Foxconn.Manu Jain, Vice President, Xiaomi Global and Managing Director, Xiaomi India said: “Xiaomi’s high-quality, well-designed products at honest prices have been instrumental in disrupting the Indian smartphone industry. In 2015 we extended our long-term commitment to the Indian market by joining the 'Make in India' programme. Today we are deepening this commitment with three more smartphone factories and our first SMT plant dedicated towards local manufacturing of PCBA units. Xiaomi is one of the pioneers in the country to start local assembly of PCBAs, and I believe we will continue to play a key role in transforming India into a global manufacturing hub.”Xiaomi made these announcements at its first-ever Supplier Investment Summit in India today where the company is hosting over 50 global smartphone component with the aim of helping them to set up local manufacturing units in India. The three new smartphone plants, built in partnership with Foxconn, are located across campuses in Sri City, Andhra Pradesh and a new campus in Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu with a total campus area of 180 acres. The factories with Foxconn now employ more than 10,000 people, of which more than 95% are females. Additionally, all of the assembly work is done by women. The new factories will result in an increased production capacity of two smartphones/second during operational hours the company said in a statement.The supplier summit starts today and continues till 11 April 2018. The component suppliers will be visiting the states of Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh to explore and learn about investment opportunities in India, incentives offered by Center and State governments, FDI policy, industrial policy and various state sector-specific policies.The flag off ceremony of the summit today was attended by several dignitaries such as Sh. Amitabh Kant (CEO, Niti Aayog), Sh. Ramesh Abhishek (Secretary of DIPP) and Sh. Deepak Bagla (CEO, Invest India). Day 1 of the summit also saw representation from Sh. Nara Lokesh (Minister of Information Technology, Govt of AP), Dr. Dinesh Sharma (Deputy Chief Minister, Uttar Pradesh), Sh. Sanjiv Saran (Additional Chief Secretary of IT & Elec, Govt of UP), Mr Josh Foulger (Country Head & MD, Foxconn), Mr Changxing Wan (Country Head, Hipad India), and Mr Pankaj Mohindroo (Chairman, Indian Cellular Association).