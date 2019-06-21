Xiaomi Announces ‘CC’ Smartphone Series Targeted at Youth Consumers

After the recent leak of a new flip camera phone, Xiaomi has today announced a brand new series in China. The new ‘CC’ series was made official and the company is using words like ‘Colourful’ and ‘Creative’ and says that the handsets will be targeted at young consumers. The company also said that a majority of team members working for the CC series includes people from the fields of art and fine arts.

Basically this is the first smartphone series from Xiaomi in collaboration with Chinese smartphone maker Meitu which it acquired late last year. The smartphones under this series will include enhanced photography experience, and will have products based on the concept of "Xiaomi with Meitu AI Aesthetics Lab". Xiaomi will be playing a major role in designing the hardware, Meitu should offer various software capabilities including image editing technologies.

Surprisingly, the company didn’t announce any products. But, considering the recent rumours, the Mi CC9 and Mi CC9e could be the first two handsets in the lineup. Both are expected to come with selfie-focussed features and use Meitu's camera technology. The Mi CC9 is expected to feature a motorised flip camera just like the Asus 6Z (ZenFone 6). It is expected to have a triple camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor. It is also rumoured that the handset would be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 730 SoC. The recently leaked image also shows that there is no fingerprint scanner at the back, which means it could feature one under the display.

The Xiaomi Mi CC9e, could however feature a waterdrop notch on top of the display instead of using a flip camera. It is also said to include an in-display fingerprint sensor, Snapdragon 712 SoC, and a 4,000mAh battery with 27W fast charging support.