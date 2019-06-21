Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Xiaomi Announces ‘CC’ Smartphone Series Targeted at Youth Consumers

The company said that a majority of team members working for the CC series includes people from the fields of art and fine arts.

News18.com

Updated:June 21, 2019, 6:09 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Xiaomi Announces ‘CC’ Smartphone Series Targeted at Youth Consumers
The company said that a majority of team members working for the CC series includes people from the fields of art and fine arts.
Loading...

After the recent leak of a new flip camera phone, Xiaomi has today announced a brand new series in China. The new ‘CC’ series was made official and the company is using words like ‘Colourful’ and ‘Creative’ and says that the handsets will be targeted at young consumers. The company also said that a majority of team members working for the CC series includes people from the fields of art and fine arts.

Basically this is the first smartphone series from Xiaomi in collaboration with Chinese smartphone maker Meitu which it acquired late last year. The smartphones under this series will include enhanced photography experience, and will have products based on the concept of "Xiaomi with Meitu AI Aesthetics Lab". Xiaomi will be playing a major role in designing the hardware, Meitu should offer various software capabilities including image editing technologies.

Surprisingly, the company didn’t announce any products. But, considering the recent rumours, the Mi CC9 and Mi CC9e could be the first two handsets in the lineup. Both are expected to come with selfie-focussed features and use Meitu's camera technology. The Mi CC9 is expected to feature a motorised flip camera just like the Asus 6Z (ZenFone 6). It is expected to have a triple camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor. It is also rumoured that the handset would be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 730 SoC. The recently leaked image also shows that there is no fingerprint scanner at the back, which means it could feature one under the display.

The Xiaomi Mi CC9e, could however feature a waterdrop notch on top of the display instead of using a flip camera. It is also said to include an in-display fingerprint sensor, Snapdragon 712 SoC, and a 4,000mAh battery with 27W fast charging support.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram