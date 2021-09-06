Xiaomi Announces Global Launch Event on September 15: Xiaomi 11T Series Coming?

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi has announced a global launch event for September 15, where the company is expected to introduce the Xiaomi 11T range of smartphones. In its official teaser, Xiaomi said that it will introduce a series of flagship devices and more during the September 15 event. However, a leaked video shared by GizmoChina hints that the company will introduce the Xiaomi 11 series, along with its 120W HyperCharge fast charging technology.

The Xiaomi Global Launch event will begin at 8PM GMT on September 15 (September 16, 1:30AM IST), and will be streamed on Xiaomi.com, YouTube, and the company’s social media handles. “Let The Magic Begin," Xiaomi said in its official teaser. It is not known if or what the company will launch alongside the Xiaomi 11T series during the event. The Xiaomi 11T series, that is said to be launched on September 15, will include the 11T and the 11T Pro. The smartphones have been a part of the rumour mill since a while, and are said to come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset, 120Hz display, and a 5,000mAh battery that will support up to 120W fast charging.

This September, we are bringing the spotlight back, this time to a series of flagship devices and more! 2021.9.15｜20:00 GMT+8#XiaomiProductLaunch pic.twitter.com/pf0IyiH7ZK — Xiaomi (@Xiaomi) September 5, 2021

Xiaomi had recently announced that it will be removing the ‘Mi’ branding from its products globally. The Xiaomi 11T series will be a mid-life upgrade of the current Xiaomi Mi 11 flagship series that includes several smartphones including the Mi 11, Mi 11 Pro, Mi 11 Ultra, and more.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here