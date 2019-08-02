Xiaomi Announces New Gamepad Accessory for the Redmi K20 in China

Xiaomi has announced a new gaming product at the China Joy Expo that kicked-off today, August 2. According to a report by GSMArena, Xiaomi’s official Weibo account has revealed the announcement of the new gaming product and also published a poster teasing a new announcement for the newly launched Redmi K20.

China Joy Expo is China's largest gaming and digital entertainment exhibition that will continue through the weekend. While Xiaomi is expected to announce a gaming laptop as well, a report suggests that the game controller accessory which was announced at the Redmi K20's launch event is now official. The gamepad is identical to the one that was released with the first Xiaomi Black Shark gaming smartphone. It is priced at 179 Yuan ( Rs 1,800 approx) while Redmi K20 and K20 Pro users in China can purchase it at a discounted price of 99 Yuan (Rs 1,000 approx). There is no confirmation if Xiaomi will bring the gaming accessory for Indian consumers.

The controller can be attached on the left side of the Redmi K20 or K20 Pro when held in landscape mode. The controller features a joystick, some configurable buttons, LT and LB gaming shoulder buttons, a function button that also acts as a Bluetooth indicator, Bluetooth 4.2 and a 340mAh battery.

Xiaomi recently launched the Redmi K20 and the K20 Pro in India. The Redmi K20 Pro features a 6.39-inch AMOLED Full-HD+ (2340x1080 pixels) resolution display with a 91.9 percent screen to body ratio, HDR support, DC dimming, and an in-display fingerprint scanner. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC and the company has clocked one of the cores at 2.85GHz, three cores at 2.42GHz, and four at 1.8GHz, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

There is a triple rear camera setup at the back with a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 primary sensor and an f/1.75 lens, a 13-megapixel secondary camera with a wide-angle lens, and an 8-megapixel shooter with an f/2.4 lens. For selfies, there is a 20-megapixel pop-up selfie camera. Other features include a 4,000mAh battery with 27W fast charging support, dual SIM support, USB Type-C port, and 3.5mm audio jack. In terms of the connectivity options, you will get Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and NFC on the smartphone.

The K20, on the other hand, is a lighter version, but you get all the features from the Pro with some exceptions. Firstly, the processor is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 which is paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The 48-megapixel sensor is a Sony IMX582 which is almost similar but supports 4K videos at 30fps and not 60fps. Also, this one supports up to 18W fast charging.

The Redmi K20 is being offered in two variants, 6GB with 64GB storage and 6GB with 128GB storage which are priced at Rs 21,999 and Rs 23,999 respectively. The K20 Pro is offered in 6GB RAM with 128GB storage for Rs 27,999 and 8GB RAM with 256GB storage for Rs 31,999. Both handsets will be offered in three colour options- Carbon black, Flame red, Glacier blue.

