Xiaomi Announces New Mi Notebook Pro 14 & Mi Notebook Pro 15 Models: Price, Specs & More

Xiaomi has been going all guns blazing since the beginning of this week with its “Mega" launches for 2021. The company has already launched a slew of products including the Mi 11 Pro, Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11 Lite 5G, Mi Mix Fold, and more devices during its “Mega Launch." Apart from these, the Chinese manufacturer has also announced new Mi Notebook Pro 15 and Mi Notebook 14 laptop models in China. The new laptops from Xiaomi are powered by Intel’s 11th Generation Tiger Lake CPUs and Nvidia GeForce graphics. The Mi Notebook Pro 15 comes with an OLED display, while the Mi Notebook Pro 14 comes with a high refresh rate LCD display. The new Mi Notebook laptops have been launched in multiple configurations and a single colour option. Both the laptop models come with Thunderbolt 4 ports. The Mi Notebook Pro 15 has been priced at CNY 6,499 (roughly Rs 72,700) onwards, while the Mi Notebook Pro 14 has been priced at CNY 5,999 onwards (roughly Rs 67,100).

Both the Notebook Pro 15 and Mi Notebook Pro 14 have been launched in a single colour option - silver. The Mi Notebook Pro 15 is already up for pre-orders in China and will start shipping to customers from April 2. The Mi NoteBook 14, on the other hand, will go on pre-orders on April 26 and sales will begin from May 1. It is not known as to when the new Mi laptops will be launched in the global markets.

Both the laptops come with similar specifications, apart from the major difference in the display size and features. The Mi Notebook 15 Pro features a 15.6-inch OLED display with a 3,456×2,160 pixels resolution with 400 nits of peak brightness, and a 93 percent screen-to-body ratio. It has a 60Hz refresh rate and boasts of 100 percent sRGB and 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut.

The Mi Notebook Pro 14, on the other hand, comes with a 14-inch 2K display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 88 percent screen-to-body ratio, 16:10 aspect ratio, 216 ppi pixel density, and 300 nits of peak brightness. It also comes with 100 percent sRGB colour gamut and TUV Rheinland low blue light certificate.

Both the Mi Notebook Pro 15 and Mi Notebook Pro 15 are powered by up to an 11th generation Intel Core i7-11370H CPU and up to an Nvidia GeForce MX450 GPU. Both come with up to 16GB of DDR4 RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. Connectivity options on the new laptops include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, two USB type-C ports, a Thunderbolt 4 port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.