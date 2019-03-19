English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Xiaomi Announces Seventh Manufacturing Plant in India, as Part of Make in India Initiative
Under the Make in India programme, Xiaomi has planned a 1 million sq ft facility, in partnership with electronics manufacturing company, Flex, housed in Chennai.
Xiaomi India has announced a new manufacturing facility, taking the total count of its manufacturing plants to 7. Under the Make in India programme, has planned a 1 million sq ft facility, in partnership with electronics manufacturing company, Flex, housed in Chennai.
Manu Kumar Jain Vice President, Xiaomi and Managing Director, Xiaomi India said that 95% of Xiaomi’s phones are made in India with 65% of a phone’s value sourced locally. He said that the company is working towards bridging the 5% gap in local manufacturing and will soon produce 99% of the phones it sells in India within the country’s borders. He added that Xiaomi now makes TVs, Power Banks, Smartphones, Batteries, Chargers, and USB Cables in India, and aims to expand to other product categories as well.
"We are also delighted to announce our new smartphone manufacturing partnership with Flex Ltd. In line with our sincere commitment to Make in India, this new association will further drive our localization efforts; ensuring that we locally design and offer our innovative products with the best specs of highest quality to our Mi Fans in India, Muralikrishnan B, Chief Operating Officer, Xiaomi India”
Additionally, Xioami has launched, its first Android Go based smartphone. The Redmi go, which was originally announced back in January, is now finally making its way to India. The handset features a 5-inch LCD display with a 1280x720p resolution. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 chipset clocked at 1.4GHz, paired with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage. In the camera department, you get an 8-megapixel sensor at the back and a 5-megapixel sensor on the front. It runs on Android Go edition based on Android 8.1 Oreo and the battery is rated at 3,000mAh battery. Other features include a microUSB port, dual-SIM capability, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi and storage expansion of up to 256GB.
What makes me happier is, these smartphone manufacturing plants is the source of livelihood for over 20,000 people.— Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) March 19, 2019
95% of whom are women.
Thanks to our partners Foxconn, Hipad and now @flexintl.#MakeInIndia #MiForYou
RT & spread the word! pic.twitter.com/wWmTcdHnXz
