Xiaomi Announces Sub-Brand Poco in India; New Pocophone F1 Expected Soon

It seems like coming up with a sub-brand is all the rage in the smartphone industry these days. After Oppo's venture in this direction, with the name RealMe, Xiaomi has now come up with a sub-brand named 'Poco' in India. While not much is known about the sub-brand as of now, the company has tweeted about this new venture, wishing its lead product manager Jai Mani good luck as he announced Poco and its official Twitter handles on August 9.The announcement of the sub-brand came just a day after Xiaomi launched its Mi A2 smartphone in the Indian market. Poco will apparently not be an India exclusive brand, as can be figure out from its Twitter handle 'GlobalPocophone'. No other information about the brand has been made official as of now. Online reports, however, hint at an upcoming device as the sub-brand's first-ever smartphone in India called the Pocophone F1.