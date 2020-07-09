Xiaomi Announces Temporary Price Cut of Redmi K20 Pro Till July 13: Check Latest Price Here

Xiaomi has announced a temporary price cut of the Redmi K20 Pro in India until July 13. Under the promotional discount, the 6GB + 128GB variant of the Redmi K20 Pro will now available at Rs 24,999, down from its retail price of Rs 26,999, a Rs 2,000 price cut, Manu Kumar Jain, CEO of Xiaomi India announced on Twitter. However, the 8GB + 256GB model of the Redmi K20 Pro will not undergo any price cut and will continue to sell at Rs 29,999.

Mi Fans, really thankful for the fantastic response we've got on #RedmiK20Pro - the #AlphaFlagship.



To celebrate, starting today, we're offering ₹2000 off on the Redmi K20 Pro 6+128GB variant till 13th July.



Get yours from @Flipkart, @amazonIN, and https://t.co/pMj1r7lwp8 now! pic.twitter.com/rIRxnEtGlB — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) July 8, 2020

Redmi K20 Pro Specifications

The Redmi K20 Pro sports a 6.39-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with 1,080X2,340 pixel-screen resolution, 19.5:9 aspect ratio and also comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner. Under the hood, the Redmi K20 Pro is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. For photography duties, the device has a triple-rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 primary lens with an f/1.75 aperture, a 13-megapixel secondary wide-angle lens with f/2.4 aperture and an 8-megapixel tertiary lens with f/2.4 aperture. On the front, the Redmi K20 packs a pop-up 20MP selfie camera. The rear camera of the Redmi K20 Pro comes with features like Night Mode and AI SkyScaping.

Fueling the entire package is a 4,000mAH battery that supports a 27W fast charging tech. Connectivity features of the Redmi K20 Pro include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Redmi K20 Pro is sold in four colour options - Carbon Black, Flame Red, Glacier Blue, and Pearl White.