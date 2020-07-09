TECH

Xiaomi Announces Temporary Price Cut of Redmi K20 Pro Till July 13: Check Latest Price Here

The 6GB+128GB model of the Redmi K20 Pro will be part of the promotional offer until July 13, Xiaomi India has announced.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: July 9, 2020, 6:06 PM IST
Xiaomi has announced a temporary price cut of the Redmi K20 Pro in India until July 13. Under the promotional discount, the 6GB + 128GB variant of the Redmi K20 Pro will now available at Rs 24,999, down from its retail price of Rs 26,999, a Rs 2,000 price cut, Manu Kumar Jain, CEO of Xiaomi India announced on Twitter. However, the 8GB + 256GB model of the Redmi K20 Pro will not undergo any price cut and will continue to sell at Rs 29,999.

Redmi K20 Pro Specifications

The Redmi K20 Pro sports a 6.39-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with 1,080X2,340 pixel-screen resolution, 19.5:9 aspect ratio and also comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner. Under the hood, the Redmi K20 Pro is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. For photography duties, the device has a triple-rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 primary lens with an f/1.75 aperture, a 13-megapixel secondary wide-angle lens with f/2.4 aperture and an 8-megapixel tertiary lens with f/2.4 aperture. On the front, the Redmi K20 packs a pop-up 20MP selfie camera. The rear camera of the Redmi K20 Pro comes with features like Night Mode and AI SkyScaping.

Fueling the entire package is a 4,000mAH battery that supports a 27W fast charging tech. Connectivity features of the Redmi K20 Pro include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Redmi K20 Pro is sold in four colour options - Carbon Black, Flame Red, Glacier Blue, and Pearl White.

