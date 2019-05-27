Xiaomi Black Shark 2 Gaming Smartphone Launched: Price, Specifications, and More

The Black Shark 2 has finally made its way to India joining other gaming smartphones like the Asus ROG Phone and the Nubia Red Magic. The latest gaming smartphone for the Indian market, it will be available from Flipkart starting June 4. While the company is backed-up by Xiaomi, it is going to operate as an independent brand.The smartphone features a 6.39-inch OLED display along with an in-display fingerprint scanner. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. At the back there is a 48-megapixel camera paired with a 12-megapixel camera while on the front there is a 20-megapixel camera for taking selfies. It also packs a 4,000 mAh battery along support for 27W fast charging.Some unique features of the handset include Liquid Cool 3.0 for better dissipation of heat dissipation. The company also talks about the Magic Press pressure-sensing technology that lets users customise pressure sensitivity on the display to map different controls. There is also a "Ludicrous Mode" that lets you to play games at 100 percent CPU power.The company has also worked on reducing the touch response time on the display, stereo audio with artificial intelligence-based noise reduction, an X-shaped antenna design layout and dual-frequency GPS.The gaming smartphone comes in two colours; Frozen Silver and Shadow Black and features a striking design with green accents and a special case which allows you to attach two controllers, similar to the Nintendo SwitchThe handset is offered in two memory variants in India including the 6GB RAM with 128GB storage which is priced at Rs 39,999. There is also a high-end variant with 12GB RAM with 256GB storage which is priced at Rs 49,999.