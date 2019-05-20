Xiaomi Black Shark 2 Gaming Smartphone Launching in India on May 27

Black Shark is finally launching in India. For those who don’t know, Black Shark is a subsidiary brand of Xiaomi which focuses on gaming smartphones. It launched its first device last year, and the Black Shark 2 earlier this year in China. The company was recently said to be building its headquarters in India and sources say that the invites for its first India launch have started circulating.The new Black Shark 2 is expected to launch in India on May 27 and should arrive with unique Gamepad 2.0 controller and other accessories.As for the features, the Black Shark 2 features a 6.39-inch OLED display which also embeds a fingerprint scanner. It comes with a striking design with green accents and a special case which allows you to attach two controllers, similar to the Nintendo Switch. The handset is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. At the back there is a 48-megapixel camera paired to a 12-megapixel camera while on the front there is a 20-megapixel camera for taking selfies. It also packs a 4,000 mAh battery along support for 27W fast charging.The handset was launched in China for CNY 3,200 (Rs 33,000 approx) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB variant while the 12GB RAM + 256GB model is priced at CNY 4,200 (Rs 42,500 approx). Considering how Xiaomi offers competitive pricing in the Indian market, we won’t be surprised if the handset is priced similar to the Chinese rates. As of now, there is only the Asus ROG Phone and the Nubia Red Magic which target the mobile gaming audience. The Black Shark should have a solid impact, if priced well in the country.