English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Lok Sabha Elections 2019Exit Poll ResultsAll India Figures
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 336 82 124
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 277 130 135
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 282-290 118-126 130-138
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 287 128 127
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 242 164 136
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 339-365 77-108 69-95
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 305 124 113
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 298 118 127
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 306 132 104
-
80Seats
NDA SP+BSP INC OTH 60-62 17-19 1-2 0
-
48Seats
NDA UPA OTH 42-45 4-6 0
-
42Seats
TMC BJP INC LEFT 36-38 3-5 0-1 0
-
40Seats
NDA UPA OTH 34-36 4-6 0
-
38Seats
DMK+ ADMK+ OTH 22-24 14-16 0
-
29Seats
BJP INC OTH 24-27 2-4 0
-
28Seats
BJP UPA OTH 21-23 5-7 0
-
25Seats
NDA INC OTH 22-23 2-3 0
-
26Seats
BJP INC OTH 25-26 0-1 0
-
25Seats
YSRCP TDP BJP INC 13-14 10-12 0-1 0
-
21Seats
BJD BJP UPA OTH 12-14 6-8 1-2 0
-
17Seats
TRS INC BJP AIMIM 12-14 1-2 1-2 1
-
20Seats
UDF LDF NDA OTH 7-9 11-13 0-1 0
-
14Seats
NDA UPA OTH 10 4 0
-
14Seats
NDA INC AIUDF OTH 8-10 2-4 2 0
-
13Seats
INC NDA AAP OTH 10 2 1 0
-
11Seats
BJP INC OTH 7-9 2-4 0
-
10Seats
BJP INC OTH 6-8 2-4 0
-
7Seats
BJP INC AAP OTH 6-7 0-1 0 0
-
5Seats
BJP INC OTH 4-5 0-1 0
-
4Seats
BJP INC OTH 4 0 0
-
25Seats
NDA INC AIUDF 17-19 4-6 2
Assembly Elections 2019 Exit Poll Results
Xiaomi Black Shark 2 Gaming Smartphone Launching in India on May 27
The new Black Shark 2 is expected to launch in India on May 27 and should arrive with unique Gamepad 2.0 controller and other accessories.
The new Black Shark 2 is expected to launch in India on May 27 and should arrive with unique Gamepad 2.0 controller and other accessories.
Loading...
Black Shark is finally launching in India. For those who don’t know, Black Shark is a subsidiary brand of Xiaomi which focuses on gaming smartphones. It launched its first device last year, and the Black Shark 2 earlier this year in China. The company was recently said to be building its headquarters in India and sources say that the invites for its first India launch have started circulating.
The new Black Shark 2 is expected to launch in India on May 27 and should arrive with unique Gamepad 2.0 controller and other accessories.
As for the features, the Black Shark 2 features a 6.39-inch OLED display which also embeds a fingerprint scanner. It comes with a striking design with green accents and a special case which allows you to attach two controllers, similar to the Nintendo Switch. The handset is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. At the back there is a 48-megapixel camera paired to a 12-megapixel camera while on the front there is a 20-megapixel camera for taking selfies. It also packs a 4,000 mAh battery along support for 27W fast charging.
The handset was launched in China for CNY 3,200 (Rs 33,000 approx) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB variant while the 12GB RAM + 256GB model is priced at CNY 4,200 (Rs 42,500 approx). Considering how Xiaomi offers competitive pricing in the Indian market, we won’t be surprised if the handset is priced similar to the Chinese rates. As of now, there is only the Asus ROG Phone and the Nubia Red Magic which target the mobile gaming audience. The Black Shark should have a solid impact, if priced well in the country.
The new Black Shark 2 is expected to launch in India on May 27 and should arrive with unique Gamepad 2.0 controller and other accessories.
As for the features, the Black Shark 2 features a 6.39-inch OLED display which also embeds a fingerprint scanner. It comes with a striking design with green accents and a special case which allows you to attach two controllers, similar to the Nintendo Switch. The handset is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. At the back there is a 48-megapixel camera paired to a 12-megapixel camera while on the front there is a 20-megapixel camera for taking selfies. It also packs a 4,000 mAh battery along support for 27W fast charging.
The handset was launched in China for CNY 3,200 (Rs 33,000 approx) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB variant while the 12GB RAM + 256GB model is priced at CNY 4,200 (Rs 42,500 approx). Considering how Xiaomi offers competitive pricing in the Indian market, we won’t be surprised if the handset is priced similar to the Chinese rates. As of now, there is only the Asus ROG Phone and the Nubia Red Magic which target the mobile gaming audience. The Black Shark should have a solid impact, if priced well in the country.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
OnePlus 7 Pro Review: Is This a Jump Too Far?
-
Wednesday 08 May , 2019
Hero Xpulse 200, XPulse 200T First Ride Review
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Samsung Galaxy M30 Review: Xiaomi And Realme Better Watch Out
-
Tuesday 07 May , 2019
Hero Xtreme 200S First Ride Review
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
Samsung Galaxy A70 Review: Well Grounded Offering Made For Media Lovers
OnePlus 7 Pro Review: Is This a Jump Too Far?
Wednesday 08 May , 2019 Hero Xpulse 200, XPulse 200T First Ride Review
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Samsung Galaxy M30 Review: Xiaomi And Realme Better Watch Out
Tuesday 07 May , 2019 Hero Xtreme 200S First Ride Review
Monday 13 May , 2019 Samsung Galaxy A70 Review: Well Grounded Offering Made For Media Lovers
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Game of Thrones is Over, But Here are 5 Other Shows You Can Still Watch
- Now That Huawei Cannot Use Android For The Phones it Makes, What Are Its Options (Updated)
- Pakistan's Asif Ali to Leave England Tour After Daughter's Demise
- Suzuki Gixxer SF 250, SF150 Launch LIVE: As it Happened
- Want to Own a Dog? Study Suggests That it Might Be In Your Genes
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results