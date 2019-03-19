Xiaomi Black Shark 2 Gaming Smartphone With 12GB RAM, Pressure Sensitive Display Unveiled

After launching its first gaming smartphone last year, there was a buzz that a successor was in the works. Xiaomi has announced the new Black Shark 2 in China which, on paper, sounds like an impressive update. While the original was a decent gaming mobile phone, the new version seems like a more focused product.The handset sports the latest Snapdragon 855 processor and Adreno 640 GPU. The phone is offered with 6GB, 8GB and even 12GB RAM paired with 128GB storage in the base variant going up to 256GB. Like some of the gaming phones out there, this one also contains a vapor chamber cooling system to keep the handset cooler during your gaming sessions.There’s a 6.39-inch AMOLED display with full HD+ resolution and the company claims that it is pressure sensitive. This enables a user to map the buttons in a way that they react depending on how hard you press on the screen. There is also an in-display fingerprint sensor and Xiaomi says it has optimised the display by improving color accuracy, reducing screen flicker at low brightness, and lowering touch latency to 43.5ms. Like the predecessor, the new Black Shark 2 also supports optional accessories including a handheld grip.At the back, there is a dual camera setup with a 48-megapixel sensor paired with a 12-megapixel unit and a 20-megapixel front-facing camera. It’s powered by a 4,000mAh battery with support for 27W fast charging.The base model of Xiaomi Black Shark 2 with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at CNY 3,200 (Rs 33,000 approx) while the top-end model costs CNY 4,200 (Rs 43,000 approx). We are hoping that the handset will make its way to India as there were reports that Xiaomi has opened a Black Shark headquarter in the country.