Xiaomi Black Shark 2 Launching Today in India: How to Watch, Expected Price and More
Yet another gaming smartphone is headed our way as Black Shark is officially entering the Indian market.
Xiaomi backed smartphone maker Black Shark will be launching its first smartphone for the Indian market today. The Black Shark 2 gaming smartphone was launched in China earlier this year and comes with a unique design with a focus on the gamer audience.
The smartphone features a 6.39-inch OLED display along with an in-display fingerprint scanner. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. At the back there is a 48-megapixel camera paired with a 12-megapixel camera while on the front there is a 20-megapixel camera for taking selfies. It also packs a 4,000 mAh battery along support for 27W fast charging.
Some unique features of the handset include Liquid Cool 3.0 for better dissipation of heat dissipation. The company also talks about the Magic Press pressure-sensing technology that lets users customise pressure sensitivity on the display to map different controls. The company has also worked on reducing the touch response time on the display, stereo audio with artificial intelligence-based noise reduction, an X-shaped antenna design layout and dual-frequency GPS.
The gaming smartphone comes in two colours; Frozen Silver and Shadow Black and features a striking design with green accents and a special case which allows you to attach two controllers, similar to the Nintendo Switch
The handset was launched in China for CNY 3,200 (Rs 33,000 approx) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB variant while the 12GB RAM + 256GB model is priced at CNY 4,200 (Rs 42,500 approx). There is a possibility that the company is going to keep the pricing very similar to Chinese pricing. The smartphone is expected to be available from Flipkart as it recently teased the device.
The launch event is happening today in New Delhi and should begin around 1PM IST. You can watch the livestream below:
