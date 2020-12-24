Xiaomi Boasts Snapdragon 888 SoC-Powered Mi 11's Geekbench Scores And it Easily Beats Mi 10

Xiaomi will unveil its Mi 11 lineup on December 28, and ahead of its launch, the Chinese tech company has shared its Geekbench scores on Weibo. The upcoming smartphones will feature flagship the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC that would hope to make the device run faster and enhance its camera functionalities in comparison to the predecessor Mi 10. Additionally, Xiaomi has confirmed the presence of LPDDR5 RAM on the Mi 11.

As per the Weibo post, the vanilla Mi 11 attained a single-core score of 1,135 and a multi-core score of 3,818. As expected, these numbers are much higher than the single-core score of 914 and a multi-core score of 3,388 attained by the Snapdragon 865-powered Mi 10. The upcoming Mi 11 lineup is also expected to include a Pro model; however, the company has not officially shared any details regarding it. Meanwhile, Xiaomi has provided a video sample to highlight the improved low-light videography on the new Mi flagship. The Mi 11 is expected to surpass camera capabilities of the Mi 10 lineup through software and hardware upgrades. As mentioned, the Mi 11 is confirmed to pack LPDDR5 RAM and notably, the same RAM tech is used on the Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro as well.

Other rumours associated with the Xiaomi Mi 11 series include an AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and a triple rear camera setup. The vanilla Mi 11 is said to house a 108-megapixel primary sensor, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter, and a 5-megapixel telephoto camera. On the other hand, the Pro variant is tipped to pack a 50-megapixel primary sensor, accompanied by a 48-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter and a 48-megapixel telephoto shooter. Earlier this month, a notable tipster who goes by the name Digital Chat Station indicated that the Mi 11 and Mi 11 Pro would pack a 4,780mAh and 4,970mAh battery, respectively. Both the smartphones are rumoured to support up to 55W fast-charging solution.