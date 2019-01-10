Xiaomi Brings Mi TV 4A Pro 43-inch, Mi TV 4X Pro 55-inch and Mi Soundbar to India

Just a few days back we saw Xiaomi India head Manu Kumar Jain teasing fans about an upcoming product from the Mi TV division. While it was speculated that it could be a large 65-inch model, considering the teased tagline “The Bigger Picture coming from Mi TV India”, the Chinese tech giant has today announced the Mi TV 4A Pro 43-inch and Mi TV 4X Pro 55-inch. Along with that, it has also announced the Mi Soundbar to complement its television range.Expanding its range in the country, the two new models are essentially similar to the previously launched products with minor changes. The Mi LED TV 4X PRO (55) comes with a 55-inch (138.8cm) 4K UHD display featuring 10-bit colour depth and support for HDR10, a 64-bit Amlogic quad-core chipset with Mali-450 GPU, 2GB RAM, 8GB internal storage, 20W stereo speakers and all of the other features that we have seen in the past including Patchwall UI with Android TV interface. The difference here is that this version does not come with the super-slim display panel that featured on the Mi LED TV 4 55-inch and the Mi LED TV 4 55-inch Pro. Rather you get a thicker finish at the back similar to the 49-inch and 32-inch models. Thanks to this, the new LED TV is priced at Rs 39,999, making it the most affordable 4K TV from Xiaomi.The Mi LED TV 4A PRO 43-inch features a Full HD resolution of 1920x1080 pixels, the same 20W speakers, the same 64-bit Amlogic quad-core chipset with Mali-450 GPU, 1GB RAM, 8GB internal storage and the same dual-interface combo of Patchwall UI and Android TV. This one is priced at Rs 22,999.Along with the TVs, Xiaomi has announced the Mi Soundbar to pair with your television. It includes eight drivers, including two 20mm dome tweeters for the highs, two 2.5-inch woofers for the mids and four passive radiators for the lows and enhanced bass. It comes with five connectivity options including Line-In, AUX, Optical, Bluetooth and S/PDI. Xiaomi also stresses on the 30-second setup which makes the Mi Soundbar a simple, no-fuss audio solution for your home. This one is priced at Rs 4,999.The new Mi LED TV 4X PRO 55-inch and Mi LED TV 4A PRO 43-inch will be available via Mi.com, Flipkart and Mi Home stores starting January 15 at 12pm. The Mi Soundbar will be available via Mi.com and Mi Home stores starting 16 January at 12pm