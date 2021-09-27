Xiaomi Civi Launched With 120Hz Display, Snapdragon 778G SoC: Price, Specs & More

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi has launched its latest smartphone offering, the Xiaomi Civi in China today. The Xiaomi Civi is speculated to be a new line of smartphones from the Chinese smartphone major, with today’s launch being the first offering. The Xiaomi Civi has been launched with a 120Hz display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, triple rear cameras, and Android 11 out of the box. The smartphone has been launched at a price of CNY 2,599 (roughly Rs 29,600) onwards for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at CNY 2,899 (roughly Rs 33,000), and CNY 3,199 (roughly Rs 36,500) for the top-spec 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant.

The smartphone has only been launched in China as of now and there are no details about a global launch including India as of now. The smartphone has been launched in three colour options - a shade of black, a shade of pink, and a shade of sky blue. Alongside the Xiaomi Civi, the Chinese manufacturer also launched the Xiaomi Watch Color 2 which comes with a 1.43-inch AMOLED display, 12 hours of battery life, an SpO2 sensor, and more. The company also launched a pair of Xiaomi TWS 3 Pro earphones that come with active noise cancellation. Let us take a look at everything you need to know about the latest Xiaomi Civi smartphone:

In terms of specifications, the Xiaomi Civi comes with a 6.5-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chipset paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The Xiaomi Civi comes with a 4,500mAh battery that supports 55W fast charging.

There is a triple rear camera on the Xiaomi Civi that includes a 64-megapixel primary shooter, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle shooter, and a 2-megapixel shooter. Up front, the smartphone comes with a 32-megapixel selfie snapper.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here