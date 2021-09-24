Xiaomi Civi Phone's Design Revealed Ahead of Official Launch on September 27

Xiaomi is launching a new smartphone series, ‘Civi,’ in China on September 27, and the company has now revealed the design. As per a poster on the Chinese social media platform Weibo, the smartphone comes in a Blue-Golden finish with triple cameras at the back. Interestingly, the rear camera system that comes in a rectangular module looks similar to the module on Vivo X60 Pro. The rear panel also carries the Xiaomi branding at the bottom, and we can notice a USB-C port for charging at the bottom edge.

The Xiaomi Civi also appears to feature a sleek design and a curved display. The rear camera setup houses a large camera sensor, likely with advanced stabilisation support. Other official specifications of the smartphone remain unclear. According to a Gizmochina report, the Xiaomi Civi box may not accommodate a charger. The company had decided to not include a charger in the box with Xiaomi 11 (China variant); however, it had given users the option to get the power brick with the package at no additional cost. It may follow the same practice with the upcoming Xiaomi Civi if the rumour of the charging brick not inside the package is accurate.

Meanwhile, Xiaomi has announced the launch of the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE in India on September 29. The phone already made its global debut earlier this month alongside Xiaomi 11T and Xiaomi 11T Pro. It comes with a triple camera setup and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor. The Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE sports a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Other notable features include 5G, W-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, 64-megapixel primary shooter, and up to 8GB of RAM. Globally, the Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G is priced at EUR 349 (roughly Rs 30,200) onwards

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here