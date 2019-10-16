Xiaomi Claims 100 Million Redmi Note Phones Have Been Sold Globally in Five Years

Xiaomi has claimed to have sold a total of over 100 million Redmi Note devices across the world, marking a significant milestone for the mid-range smartphone lineup. The data was shared by Redmi India's Twitter handle, ahead of the launch of the Redmi Note 8 lineup from earlier today. The information has been collated from the company's internal data, but given the specs-to-price ratio that the company has always played at, such data is not entirely surprising.

The first ever Xiaomi Redmi Note was launched back in March 2014 in China, and subsequently brought to India as well. Since then, the Redmi Note lineup of devices has gone on to become one of Xiaomi's bestselling smartphones, buoyed by the high performance to price ratio of the devices. One of the standout devices of the year happened to be the Xiaomi Redmi Note 3 from 2016, which presented the mid-premium level Qualcomm Snapdragon 650 SoC, along with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage at a highly competitive price of less than Rs 15,000.

With the newly announced Redmi Note 8 and Redmi Note 8 Pro, Xiaomi has made a return to MediaTek SoCs for the first time since the 2015 Redmi Note 2. The Redmi Note 8 Pro is being billed as a "gaming" phone, and features the gaming-centric MediaTek Helio G90T SoC, coupled with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, multi-gigabit internet connection speed, a 6.53-inch full HD+ display, and a large, 4,500mAh battery with 18W fast charging. Despite these features, the Redmi Note 8 Pro has been priced at less than Rs 20,000, keeping the lineup close to its price-performance ratio roots.

While Xiaomi did not provide any further details regarding the claim of 100 million Redmi Note series devices having been sold, it is presumable that China and India have contributed the major section of Redmi Note smartphone buyers. Beginning with the Redmi Note 5 series, Xiaomi has also made the Redmi Note devices available to its European customers. However, the company typically reserves its more premium devices, such as the Redmi K20 Pro, Mi 9, etc, for international markets.

