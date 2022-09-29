Xiaomi Confirms 200MP Camera On Xiaomi 12T Series, Launch On October 4

Xiaomi has officially confirmed that the new 12T series will have a 200-megapixel camera. The company has not said if both the phones in the lineup will carry the same sensor, but one can imagine that the higher ‘Pro’ variant will be getting this new camera.

Currently, Moto Edge 30 Ultra is the only phone to have a camera with this megapixel count in the market, and Xiaomi could become the second brand very soon. Xiaomi 12T series is launching on October 4 in Germany. It will be the successor to the Xiaomi 12 series that came out earlier this year. The news was shared by Lei Jun, Founder and CEO, Xiaomi via this tweet.

Hardware used to be our main focus. In recent years, we moved into the next phase of our strategy, which aims to deeply integrate software and hardware for a better experience. Only with deep integration can Xiaomi achieve new breakthroughs. pic.twitter.com/3pBErqA3QS — Lei Jun (@leijun) September 28, 2022

He also talks about deeper integration of the hardware and software, which should ideally trickle down to the cameras as well.

The new flagship should come with the latest Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, and paired with 12GB RAM at least. It could also up the ante with faster charging support for its new high-end device. The Xiaomi 12T could be offered with the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 chipset as per reports and is likely to have a 108-megapixel rear camera.

Talking about the 200-megapixel camera sensor, this has been developed by Samsung, and multiple reports hint that Xiaomi is going to use the HP1 sensor from the South Korean giant for its latest flagship phone. We haven’t seen Leica being mentioned anywhere in the product teasers from the company so far, but we are hoping the partnership continues with the latest Xiaomi flagship devices.

We have already seen the quality improvement on Xiaomi cameras with the Xiaomi 12S Ultra, and even though it did not launch globally, we are eagerly waiting for the next Ultra phone, which is going to launch in other markets as well.

Other specifications of the Xiaomi 12T series are rumoured to be a 5,000mAh battery, 120W charging support and a large AMOLED display with Full HD+ and 2K resolution support.

