Xiaomi Confirms Launch of Redmi Note 8 2021 Soon: What to Expect

Xiaomi has confirmed that the company will soon launch a new version of its highly-popular Redmi Note 8. The smartphone that has sold over 25 million units so far, was first launched in August 2019 with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 and quad rear cameras. The Chinese tech company is yet to shore more details over its specifications and launch date. Recently, an FCC listing revealed a Xiaomi smartphone, believed to Redmi Note 8 2021, with model number M1908C3JGG. The listing further highlights the presence of the octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 chipset with Android 11-based MIUI 12.5. A separate post on Twitter from Xiaomi tracker XiaomiUI also highlighted some more details. The tipster claims the Redmi Note 8 2021 will continue to retain a quad rear camera setup, 22.5W fast charging support, a waterdrop-style notch for the single selfie camera, and up to 128GB of internal storage. The quad rear camera setup will reportedly be headlined by a 48-megapixel primary camera.

The #RedmiNote8 has now sold 25M+ units globally!As we celebrate this milestone, we’re thrilled to introduce you to the #ThePerformanceAllStar – the #RedmiNote8 2021. Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/39RHoTC2Mb — Xiaomi (@Xiaomi) May 20, 2021

The new Redmi Note 8 2021 is also said to be available only in select markets like Russia and the EU. Its India-specific availability details remain unclear. To recall, the original Redmi Note 8 features a 6.3-inch Full-HD+ display with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC. Its quad rear camera setup includes a 48-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera and two 2-megapixel shooters. For selfies and video calling, there’s a 13-megapixel shooter. It carries a 4,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. The phone also packs a 3.5mm audio jack that many smartphones since then have stopped using to promote their TWS earbuds. It will be interesting to see how Xiaomi will price the device since the company now sells Redmi Note 10 in various markets. The vanilla model’s price in the EU starts at EUR 166.

