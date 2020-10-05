Xiaomi Confirms Mi 10T 5G And Mi 10T Pro 5G Are Coming To India This Month

Xiaomi India has confirmed that the recently announced Mi 10T 5G And Mi 10T Pro 5G smartphone are coming to India very soon. The company says that the two phones, which were unveiled globally just last week, will be launching in India on October 15. This will be Xiaomi’s renewed push in the Android flagship smartphone space and will closely follow the expected Samsung Galaxy S20 FE and the OnePlus 8T smartphone launches. At this time, the pricing details of the Mi 10T 5G And Mi 10T Pro 5G smartphones have not been announced.

The Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro 5G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chip. It has a 6.67-inch display with the 144Hz refresh rate panel and has additional sunlight sensitivity to offer brighter colours to improve outdoor legibility. At the back are the 108-megapixel triple rear camera, with 13-megapixel and 5-megapixel additional camera units, with optical stabilization, 8K video recording, dual video mode for recording and playback, and a photo/video cloning mode. It gets. It gets up to 8GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage, and a 5,000mAh battery with 33W proprietary fast charging.

The Mi 10T 5G shares most of the specifications with the Mi 10T Pro 5G. The differences include the 6GB RAM variant as the entry spec option. Most of the features are retained between the Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro except the rear camera hardware, which is a 64-megapixel primary rear camera along with 13-megapixel and 5-megapixel additional units. Both the Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro also get 3D audio recording and 3D audio playback. They also get Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection that also includes the camera lenses, and additional anti-bacterial case and screen protection layers that will come with the phones.

The Mi 10T 5G is priced at EUR 499 (approx. Rs 43,000 direct conversion) for the 6GB +128GB variant, and EUR 549 (approx. Rs 47,500) for the 8GB + 128GB variant. The Mi 10T Pro 5G, meanwhile, costs EUR 599 (approx. Rs 51,500) for the 8GB + 128GB variant, and EUR 649 (approx. Rs 56,000) for the 8GB + 256GB variant.