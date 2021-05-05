Xiaomi Could Be Working iPad Competitor With 120Hz Display, Snapdragon 8-Series SoC

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi sells almost all kids of electronic equipments, but what is missing from the company’s lineup is a tablet. Now, it is being reported that this is about to change as a recent report has said that Xiaomi is working on at least three new high-end Android tablets. According to a report in XDA Developers, that cites multiple references to a trio of devices in the code of multiple MIUI 12.5, the three tablets may be codenamed “nabu," “enuma," and “elish." XDA said in its report that all the three codenames are referenced in methods such as “isPad," suggesting that certain MIUI apps will show select features on tablets. Furthermore, a recent alpha version of the MIUI Home app is found to contain a new settings page for demoing system navigation on tablets.

The report cites the references to suggest the “enuma" and “elish" will be variants of one another, with “enuma" having a model name that ends in K81 and the latter having a model name that ends in K81A. Meanwhile, “nabu" is said to be a distinct product with a model name that ends in K82. “Enuma" appears to support voice calls while “elish" and “nabu" do not, suggesting that only “enuma" will support mobile connectivity. XDA found a reference to all thee devices in MIUI settings app in a method called “isSplitTablet". The XDA report doesn’t know what “SplitTablet" means, but the report rules out any reference to foldable devices. The report further goes on to cite a XiaomiUI Telegram to hint that all the three tablets from the Chinese manufacturer are rumoured to come with a 16:10 aspect ratio display.

According to a Xiaomi tipster cited in the XDA report, the display resolution of the three products appears to be 2560×1600, and each of these are expected to come with an IPS LCD display with up to a 120Hz refresh rate. The tablet codenamed “nabu" may have a 10.97-inch panel, with the overall dimensions of 236mm x 148mm. It may also come with a 8,270mAh battery, according to a Xiaomi tipster who goes by the name Kacskrz.

All the three speculated Xiaomi tablets are said to come with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8-series chipsets, which are found rarely on Android tablets these days. Two of the tablets are rumoured to be powered by Qualcomm’s SM8250 platform, which means they will be powered by one of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, Snapdragon 865+, or the Snapdragon 870 SoC.

