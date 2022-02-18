Xiaomi Could Debut 150W Fast Charging Tech For Smartphones This Year

Xiaomi is set to break the innovation threshold once again, with the company reportedly working on 150W fast charging technology for smartphones. New report suggests Xiaomi could introduce the feature along with the Mix 5 device sometime later this year.

The company already has set the benchmark with its 120W fast charging solution, which is now available with mid-range smartphones like the Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge. With this feature, the smartphone goes from 0 to 100 percent in just 17 minutes. And considering the upcoming solution supports 150W fast charge, expect the charging time to reduce further.

It seems as if companies have stopped innovating on the battery front for smartphones. Instead, you are getting 100W, 120W and now 150W fast charging solutions that juice up the battery units in a jiffy. And while consumers are getting excited with the introduction of such features, it remains to be seen what happens to the battery in the long run when charging at such speeds.

Xiaomi isn’t the only manufacturer looking to up the ante in the charging arena.

Realme could also lineup and showcase its 150W charging tech, and reports hint the announcement could happen as early as this month, at the upcoming Mobile World Congress 2022 in Barcelona, Spain. Apart from these two, we also expect brands like iQOO, Oppo, Vivo and a few others to compete in this segment.

The rumours about Mix 5 getting the new fast charging solution makes a lot sense. After all, Xiaomi has used its MIX series over the years to introduce advanced technology. If you recall, the MIX series was one of the first in the market to feature a bezel-less design, showing consumers what the future of smartphone design could offer.

And bringing 150W charging tech could be the next big move from the company for its premium lineup.

