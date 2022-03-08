Xiaomi CyberDog Quick Look: This Rs 1.15 Lakh Smart Dog May Be Your Next Best Friend

At the Mobile World Congress, Xiaomi showcased its new invention– the CyberDog. While there are a lot of companies working on robotic dogs, to be honest, most of us know only about Spot thanks to the marketing efforts of Boston Dynamics. Now, Xiaomi’s CyberDog may be seen as a cost effective alternative to the Spot by Boston Dynamics. Having said that, we still don’t know much about the future prospects of the CyberDog from Xiaomi.

The Xiaomi CyberDog is powered by a powerful NVIDIA AI computing platform along with custom designed servo motors that generate up to 32 Nm of torque and 220 rpm rotation. Xiaomi claims that its CyberDog can execute complex motions and postures, including back flips and moving speed of up to 11 kmph.

There are 11 high precision sensors on the body of the CyberDog along with specific touch sensors. There are embedded cameras for sight along with Intel RealSense D450 depth gauging system, ultrasonic sensors for room mapping and geolocation processors as well. Xiaomi claims that there is custom programmable computer vision in the CyberDog. This means you can train the dog to react accordingly when it sees something interesting. Also, you can train it with custom voice commands as well.

The robot’s vision is powered primarily by AI interactive cameras to read the environment, along with ultra-wide fisheye cameras with binocular support for general vision. There’s also object tracking and route mapping. Interestingly, this Cyberdog can remember faces to offer its owner custom experiences and it can also react to human gestures.

The Xiaomi CyberDog also comes with three USB-C and one HDMI port, which can allow users to snap on additional cameras, LiDAR sensors and more.

Now, you might be thinking that this dog may become your next best friend. But right now Xiaomi is selling only 1,000 units of this Cyberdog at 9,999 yuan in China which translates to Rs 1.15 lakh. So, you will have to wait to get this dog.

