Xiaomi Diwali With Mi Sale: Discounts Lined-up on Mi Phones, Mi TV And More
Xiaomi has partnered with Banks and payment facilitators to offer discounts and cashbacks on its products during Xiaomi Diwali With Mi Sale.
Xiaomi Diwali With Mi Sale: Discounts on Redmi Smartphones, Mi LED TV, Mi Bluetooth Speakesrs And More
Xiaomi has announced its annual “Diwali with Mi” on its website, Mi.com. The Diwali with Mi sale brings in a series of additional offers, and will begin on Tuesday, 23 October 2018 till Thursday, 25 October 2018. The discounts and offers will be available on a variety of smartphones and other devices that Xiaomi sells in India. Xiaomi will also be hosting “Re 1 Flash Sales” wherein two products will be available for Re1 each day of the sale, and a “Small = Big” activity wherein customers stand a chance to buy higher priced products for price of lower priced product in bundle offers.
During the sale, Xiaomi will be offering the Redmi Note 5 Pro 4GB RAM/64GB internal storage variant for Rs 12,999, whereas the 6GB RAM/64GB internal storage variant will cost users Rs 14,999. The Redmi Y2 4GB RAM/64GB internal storage variant will be priced at Rs 10,999 and the Mi A2 will be available at Rs 14,999.
On televisions, the Mi LED Smart TV 4A (43-inch) will be available for Rs. 21,999.
Mi Bluetooth headset (Basic Black) and Mi Bluetooth audio receiver (White) will be available at Rs 799 and Rs 899 respectively. Mi earphones will be available with Rs 50 and Rs 100 discounts. Mi Bluetooth Speaker (Basic 2) which retails at Rs 1,799 will be available at Rs 1,599.
Xiaomi has partnered with Banks and payment gateways to offer discounts and cashbacks on its products. SBI will offer flat Rs. 750 instant discount with SBI Credit Cards for a minimum purchase of Rs. 7,500. Paytm will offer flat Rs. 500 cashback on Redmi Note 5 Pro and Poco F1. MobiKwik to offer 20 per cent SuperCash up to Rs. 2,000. Paying via Amazon Pay wallet can also get you Rs 500 off on Mi LED Smart TV 4A.
Xiaomi, during the time, will also be hosting online games including 'Cracker Ninja' wherein Mi Fans and users will need to light up crackers that pop up on the screen while avoiding bombs, and light enough crackers to win products such as POCO F1, Redmi Y2 and Mi Power Banks as well as Mi coupons. Users can also invite friends to play the game and help them earn more lives.
