Xiaomi Diwali with Mi Sale: Grab Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro, Mi Bluetooth Speaker 2 For Re 1

Xiaomi has launched its 'Diwali with Mi' sale. offering amazing discounts on its latest smartphone launches and even LED TVs. Not only this, there are many cashback offers available in this sale too. The big highlight of Xiaomi's sales are the Re. 1 limited stock flash sales, and Wednesday's 4pm sale will offer Redmi Note 5 Pro Gold (4GB+64GB) and Mi Compact Bluetooth Speaker 2 at Re. 1. On 23 October, the Poco F1 was listed up for the Re 1 sale, and today it is the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro.As part of the sale, shoppers will need to log on to their Mi Account, and click/tap on the ‘Book Now’ button as soon as the sale goes live. Once the phone gets added to their cart, users would need to finish the payment for Redmi Note 5 Pro. Along with the Redmi Note 5 Pro, Xiaomi will also sell 30 units of the Mi Compact Bluetooth Speaker 2 at Re 1. On Thursday, Xiaomi will be putting up a few units of the Mi TV 4A and Mi A2 for Re 1 at 4pm.Xiaomi's Redmi Note 5 Pro is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC clocked at 1.8GHz and comes in two variants, a 4GB RAM variant and another 6GB RAM option, both carrying a 64GB internal storage. It sports a 5.99-inch FHD+ display with a 2160x1080p pixel resolution and a 2.5D finish. It runs the latest MIUI 9 based on Android Nougat 7.1.1. The Redmi Note 5 Pro is backed by a 4000 mAh battery.The optics on the Redmi Note 5 Pro are backed by a dual camera setup at the back placed vertically. The setup comprises of a 12-megapixel primary sensor with f/2.2 aperture and a 5-megapixel sensor with f/2.0 aperture. The front sports a 20-megapixel selfie shooter with a Sony IMX376 sensor, LED selfie light and Beautify 4.0.