English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Xiaomi Diwali with Mi Sale: Grab Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro, Mi Bluetooth Speaker 2 For Re 1
Xiaomi's Redmi Note 5 Pro is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC clocked at 1.8GHz and comes in two variants, a 4GB RAM variant and another 6GB RAM option, both carrying a 64GB internal storage.
Xiaomi Diwali with Mi Sale: Grab Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro, Mi Bluetooth Speaker 2 For Re 1
Loading...
Xiaomi has launched its 'Diwali with Mi' sale. offering amazing discounts on its latest smartphone launches and even LED TVs. Not only this, there are many cashback offers available in this sale too. The big highlight of Xiaomi's sales are the Re. 1 limited stock flash sales, and Wednesday's 4pm sale will offer Redmi Note 5 Pro Gold (4GB+64GB) and Mi Compact Bluetooth Speaker 2 at Re. 1. On 23 October, the Poco F1 was listed up for the Re 1 sale, and today it is the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro.
As part of the sale, shoppers will need to log on to their Mi Account, and click/tap on the ‘Book Now’ button as soon as the sale goes live. Once the phone gets added to their cart, users would need to finish the payment for Redmi Note 5 Pro. Along with the Redmi Note 5 Pro, Xiaomi will also sell 30 units of the Mi Compact Bluetooth Speaker 2 at Re 1. On Thursday, Xiaomi will be putting up a few units of the Mi TV 4A and Mi A2 for Re 1 at 4pm.
Xiaomi's Redmi Note 5 Pro is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC clocked at 1.8GHz and comes in two variants, a 4GB RAM variant and another 6GB RAM option, both carrying a 64GB internal storage. It sports a 5.99-inch FHD+ display with a 2160x1080p pixel resolution and a 2.5D finish. It runs the latest MIUI 9 based on Android Nougat 7.1.1. The Redmi Note 5 Pro is backed by a 4000 mAh battery.
The optics on the Redmi Note 5 Pro are backed by a dual camera setup at the back placed vertically. The setup comprises of a 12-megapixel primary sensor with f/2.2 aperture and a 5-megapixel sensor with f/2.0 aperture. The front sports a 20-megapixel selfie shooter with a Sony IMX376 sensor, LED selfie light and Beautify 4.0.
As part of the sale, shoppers will need to log on to their Mi Account, and click/tap on the ‘Book Now’ button as soon as the sale goes live. Once the phone gets added to their cart, users would need to finish the payment for Redmi Note 5 Pro. Along with the Redmi Note 5 Pro, Xiaomi will also sell 30 units of the Mi Compact Bluetooth Speaker 2 at Re 1. On Thursday, Xiaomi will be putting up a few units of the Mi TV 4A and Mi A2 for Re 1 at 4pm.
Xiaomi's Redmi Note 5 Pro is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC clocked at 1.8GHz and comes in two variants, a 4GB RAM variant and another 6GB RAM option, both carrying a 64GB internal storage. It sports a 5.99-inch FHD+ display with a 2160x1080p pixel resolution and a 2.5D finish. It runs the latest MIUI 9 based on Android Nougat 7.1.1. The Redmi Note 5 Pro is backed by a 4000 mAh battery.
The optics on the Redmi Note 5 Pro are backed by a dual camera setup at the back placed vertically. The setup comprises of a 12-megapixel primary sensor with f/2.2 aperture and a 5-megapixel sensor with f/2.0 aperture. The front sports a 20-megapixel selfie shooter with a Sony IMX376 sensor, LED selfie light and Beautify 4.0.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT ABS First Ride Review
-
Saturday 13 October , 2018
Samsung Bets On Quad Cameras With Galaxy A9
-
Tuesday 16 October , 2018
Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of BMW Z4
-
Thursday 11 October , 2018
Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of KTM 790 Duke
-
Friday 12 October , 2018
Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of Jaguar I-Pace
Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT ABS First Ride Review
Saturday 13 October , 2018 Samsung Bets On Quad Cameras With Galaxy A9
Tuesday 16 October , 2018 Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of BMW Z4
Thursday 11 October , 2018 Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of KTM 790 Duke
Friday 12 October , 2018 Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of Jaguar I-Pace
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Arbaaz Khan on Giorgia Andriani: I’m Dating But I Don’t Know Where It’s Going to Go
- Janhvi Kapoor to Play ‘Jason Bourne’ Like Spy in Shashank Khaitan’s Film
- Failed Force India Buyer Teams Up With Haas F1
- Upcoming Tata Harrier SUV Undergoes Handling Tests at NATRAX - See Video
- Explained - What Are BS VI Emission Norms and Why is it Important to Reduce Air Pollution?
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...