Xiaomi Diwali with Mi Sale: How to Buy a Poco F1 For Rs 1

Xiaomi's 'Diwali with Mi' sale kicks off today with discounts, cashback schemes and free coupons on offer. During the sale period from October 23 to October 25, Xiaomi will host Re 1 flash sale at 4 PM with its products available at only Re 1. Xiaomi took to Twitter to announce the Diwali flash sale for the Poco F1 smartphone. Participants stand a chance to get the flagship at Re. 1. On the page, Xiaomi has listed the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant of the Poco F1 in Steel Blue color. In the tweet, Xiaomi wrote,“Get #POCOF1 at Re 1/- Visit this link at 4 PM tomorrow (23rd October). RT and stand a chance to win exclusive POCO merchandise.”Xiaomi has reportedly tied up with financial entities such as SBI, Paytm, MobiKwik, ixigo to provide exclusive offers to buyers. Customers using SBI credit cards will get 10 percent or Rs 750 instant discount on a purchase value of Rs 7,500. Paytm users will also get flat Rs 500 cashback on buying Redmi Note 5 Pro and POCO F1.During the sale, Xiaomi will be offering the Redmi Note 5 Pro 4GB RAM/64GB internal storage variant for Rs 12,999, whereas the 6GB RAM/64GB internal storage variant will cost users Rs 14,999. The Redmi Y2 4GB RAM/64GB internal storage variant will be priced at Rs 10,999 and the Mi A2 will be available at Rs 14,999. On televisions, the Mi LED Smart TV 4A (43-inch) will be available for Rs. 21,999.Mi Bluetooth headset (Basic Black) and Mi Bluetooth audio receiver (White) will be available at Rs 799 and Rs 899 respectively. Mi earphones will be available with Rs 50 and Rs 100 discounts. Mi Bluetooth Speaker (Basic 2) which retails at Rs 1,799 will be available at Rs 1,599.Xiaomi, during the time, will also be hosting online games including 'Cracker Ninja' wherein Mi Fans and users will need to light up crackers that pop up on the screen while avoiding bombs, and light enough crackers to win products such as POCO F1, Redmi Y2 and Mi Power Banks as well as Mi coupons. Users can also invite friends to play the game and help them earn more lives.