Xiaomi Diwali With Mi Sale: Mi 10, Redmi 9 Series & More With Up To Rs. 10,000 Discount

Xiaomi India has announced a bunch of sale deals on the Mi and Redmi smartphones during its 'Diwali with Mi' sale that is slated to begin on October 16. The Mi sale event is coinciding with the Amazon Great Indian Festival and Flipkart Big Billion Days sales that will kick start on October 17 and October 16, respectively. Xiaomi customers can purchase the new Mi 10 and Redmi 9 series smartphones at a discounted price from the Mi.com. Notably, Gold, Platinum, and Diamond VIP members can access the sale deals starting today. The fifth edition of Diwali with Mi will end on October 21, Xiaomi noted on its website.

Customers can also enjoy additional sale offers on smartphones at the time of purchase on Mi.com. The same offers are further available on Amazon and Flipkart during the platforms' respective sale event. Moreover, fans can win coupons worth Rs. 1 crore by playing 'Pathaka Run' on Mi Store App between October 16-21. At the same time, Xiaomi customers can pre-book the newly launched Mi 10T and the Mi 10T Pro starting October 16 from Mi.com, Flipkart, Mi Home stores. Meanwhile, here's a list of Mi and Redmi smartphones that are getting a discount of up to Rs. 10,000 during this Diwali with Mi sale.

Mi 10

The Mi 10 during the 'Diwali with Mi' sale will be offered at Rs. 44,999 for 8GB + 128GB storage option, while the 8GB + 256GB storage variant will cost Rs. 49,999 on Mi.com. Both the storage models currently retail at Rs. 49,999, and Rs. 54,999, respectively. Users with Axis Bank cards and Bank of Baroda credit cards can avail instant discount worth up to Rs. 1,000. No-cost EMI options are available with the Bajaj Finserv credit card as well. To recall, the Mi 10 comes with 6.67-inch full-HD+ display with 144Hz refresh rate. It further packs Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, triple rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary camera, and a 5,000mAh battery.

Redmi 9, Redmi 9i

The 4GB + 64GB storage option of the Redmi 9 is available for Rs. 8,999 (offer currently live). The Redmi 9i, on the other hand, is getting a price cut of Rs. 1,700 to retail at Rs. 8,299 for the 4GB + 64GB storage option. Similar to the Mi 10 deals, users with Axis Bank cards and Bank of Baroda credit cards can avail instant discount worth up to Rs. 1,000 and no-cost EMI option with the Bajaj Finserv credit card. Both the phones feature a 6.53-inch display; however, the Redmi 9 is powered by MediaTek Helio G35 while the Redmi 9i comes with a MediaTek Helio G25 SoC. There's a single 13-megapixel camera on the Redmi 9i, and the Redmi 9 comes with dual rear cameras.

Redmi Note 9, Redmi Note 9 Pro Max

Xiaomi has stated that the Redmi Note 9 and the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max phones will be available with a discount of Rs. 1,000 during the Mi sale. Currently, the Redmi Note 9 price starts at Rs. 11,999 for the 4GB + 64GB variant while the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max price starts at Rs. 16,999 for the 6GB + 64GB model. It is unclear whether the discount will be available across all the storage models. The Redmi Note 9 comes with a 6.53-inch full-HD+ display, MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, quad rear cameras, and a 5,020mAh battery. Whereas, the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max has a larger 6.67-inch full-HD+ screen along with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC, quad cameras at the back, and a 5,020mAh battery. Both the phones include an additional instant discount of Rs. 1,000 with Axis Bank cards and Bank of Baroda credit cards. No-cost EMI options are available as well.

Redmi Note 9 Pro

The Redmi Note 9 Pro is also said to be available with an additional discount of up to Rs. 1,500. The phone currently retails at Rs. 13,999 for the base 4GB + 64GB variant and goes up to Rs. 16,999 for the 6GB + 128GB unit. The Redmi Note 9 Pro packs a 6.67-inch full-HD+ display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G, and quad rear cameras. Its sale offers are the same as the Mi 10 phones.

Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro

Similarly, the Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro phones are getting a price cut during the Diwali With Mi sale. The 6GB + 128GB storage variant of Redmi K20 will retail at Rs. 21,999 (MRP Rs. 24,999) while the Redmi K20 Pro will be sold at Rs. 24,999 (MPR 28,999). Both the phones will come with an instant discount of Rs. 1,000 for customers with Axis Bank cards and Bank of Baroda credit cards. There's no EMI option available with the phone. The Redmi K20 includes a 6.39-inch full-HD+ display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC, and triple rear cameras. The Pro model packs a 6.39-inch full-HD+ display, triple cameras but a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC.