Xiaomi Diwali With Mi Sale: Mi Smart Watch, Mi LED TV and More With Up To Rs. 2,000 Discount

Xiaomi's Mi line of smart home products and smart wearables are getting a discount worth up to Rs. 2,000 during the 'Diwali with Mi' sale event. The Mi sale event will kick start on October 16, the same day as the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale, and a day before Amazon Great Indian Festival. Notably, Xiaomis's Gold, Platinum, and Diamond VIP members can access the sale deals starting today. The Mi products with up to Rs. 2,000 discount are available to purchase on Mi.com, and the sale will end on October 21.

During the Diwali with Mi sale, customers can enjoy additional sale offers and deals on limited products on Mi.com. Amazon and Flipkart are also offering their own sale deals such as no-cost EMI and instant discounts, therefore, customers are advised to cross-check products before purchasing the device. Xiaomi is further offering up to Rs. 10,000 discount on the Mi and Redmi smartphones at the sale. Moreover, customers can pre-book the newly launched Mi 10T and the Mi 10T Pro on Mi.com, Flipkart, and Mi Home stores starting October 16. Meanwhile, here's a list of Xiaomi Mi smart home products and wearables that are getting a price cut this festive season.

Mi Smart Band 4

The Mi Smart Band 4 is getting price cut of Rs. 300 and will retail at Rs. 1,999 during the Mi Diwali sale. Other than free delivery and 10-day replacement, the Xiaomi website does not offer any other sale deals on the device. The Mi Band 4 that was launched last year features a 0.95-inch coloured AMOLED touch display. It also comes with 5ATM water-resistant rating, along with several fitness tracking features, like running, jogging, cycling, apart from the step counter, heart rate monitoring and sleep monitoring capabilities. As for the battery life, the company says that the Mi Band 4 can last up to 20 days on a single charge.

Mi TV 4A Pro

Customers can purchase the Mi TV 4A Pro at a discounted price of Rs. 21,999 (MRP Rs. 22,499). The smart TV also has sale offers like up to Rs. 1,000 of instant discount with Axis Bank cards and Bank of Baroda credit cards. Additionally, no-cost EMI option is available with Bajaj Finserv credit cards. Customers will also get free TV installation and shipping with Mi.com. Coming to features, the Mi TV 4A Pro sports a 43-inch full-HD LED panel that offers 178-degree viewing angles. It provides a total audio output of 20W and has three USB and HDMI ports. Other connectivity options include Bluetooth and Wi-Fi.

Mi TV Stick, Mi Box 4K

The Mi TV Stick and the Mi Box 4K are getting a price cut of Rs. 500 and Rs. 200 each and will retail at Rs. 2,299 and Rs. 3,299 respectively. Other than free delivery and 10-day replacement guarantee, the two products do not have any other sale offers. Both the Mi TV Stick and Mi Box 4K are made for consumers who want to turn their regular TV into a smart TV. While the Mi TV Stick offers streaming at a full-HD resolution, the Mi Box supports 4K resolution streaming.

Mi Smart Water Purifier

The price of the Mi Smart Water Purifier has been dropped by Rs. 2,000 to Rs. 10,999 for the Mi sale. Additionally, customers can enjoy up to Rs. 1,000 of instant discount on Axis Bank cards and Bank of Baroda credit cards as well as no-cost EMI with Bajaj Finserv credit cards. The Mi Smart Water Purifier can be controlled and monitored via the Mi smart Home app, and its water filters can be replaced easily without any professional help. The device also projects water levels purification levels.

Mi True Wireless Earphones 2

During the Mi sale, the Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 will be sold at Rs. 2,999 - a discount of Rs. 1,000 from the original price. Other free shipping and COD option, there's no additional sale offer on this device. The Mi TWS Earphones 2 sport 14.2mm dynamic drivers and come with features like the one-step pairing, Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity, quick charge technology, smart in-ear detection, and environmental noise isolation support as well.