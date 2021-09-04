Xiaomi Emerges As Number One Wearable Brand in Q2 2021, Apple Leads Smartwatch Market

Chinese manufacturer Xiaomi overtook Apple to become the number on brand in terms of wearable shipments in Q2 2021, a report in Canalys has said. According to the Canalys report, the global wearables market registered a 6 percent growth in shipments with 40.9 million units being shipped in the quarter that ended in June this year. While Xiaomi emerged as the market leader in the whole wearable space, Apple remained the leader in the specific smartwatch segment with a healthy lead. Xiaomi, the market leader took a 19.6 percent share in the overall wearable shipments in Q2 2021, with the Xiami Mi Band 6 fitness tracker strengthening sales for the company.

The Canalys report said that the Mi Band 6 strengthened shipments for Xiaomi, despite India, its largest market, not being a part of the global launch. Apple, on the other hand, shipped 7.9 million units and held an overall market share of 19.6 percent for the second spot. Huawei retained the third position with China being its main market. Huawei shipped 3.7 million units that gave it a market share of 9.2 percent in Q2 2021. In the wristwatch segment, Apple continued to be the top vendor with a sizeable lead in shipments, accounting for a 31.1 percent market share in Q2 2021. Apple was followed by Huawei with a 9 percent share and Garmin came third in the wristwatch category with a 7.6 percent market share.

Samsung saw an 85 percent year-on-year growth, which is said to be the result of the company’s Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 coming with Samsung and Google‘s co-developed Wear OS 3. Samsung held a 7 percent market share in Q2 2021. “Vendors are attempting to make a big generational leap in smartwatch technologies. To stand out, they are improving the fundamentals, such as user experience and battery life, creating their own distinct UIs, and leveraging their respective ecosystems to draw out new and unique use cases, Jason Low, a research manager at Canalys said.

