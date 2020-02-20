Xiaomi Enters Your Bathroom With Mi Electric Toothbrush T300; Yes, You Read That Right

When you think of Xiaomi, chances are you probably think of very capable Android phones. Or maybe even the fantastic range of 4K TVs that really turned the television space on its head. What you probably would not immediately think about, is dental care. But that is set to change, or at least that is what the company hopes. Xiaomi has just launched the Mi Electric Toothbrush T300 in India. In fact, this has gone live for crowdfunding on mi.com for a price of Rs 1,299.

Xiaomi says the Mi Electric Toothbrush T300 is your personal dentist. This has 25-day battery life and charges via a USB-C port. Needless to say, this is IPX7 water proof as well. “At Xiaomi, we believe that technology should improve all aspects of human life. Brushing teeth is often considered a mundane task in our daily routine, but its health benefits cannot be ignored at any cost. Oral healthcare is just as important as overall healthcare. With the Mi Electric Toothbrush, we intend for users to choose a smarter way of brushing which will further improve their overall health and wellness,” says Raghu Reddy, Chief Business Officer, Xiaomi India.

The Mi Electric Toothbrush T300 has two brushing modes—a Gentle mode and a Standard mode. There is also an EquiClean auto-timer which reminds users to change brushing sides by pausing every 30 seconds—now that is useful for absent-minded folks. The magnetic levitation sonic motor produces 31000 vibrations per minute to shake free bacteria, food particles and stains from all sides of the teeth. Xiaomi says the DuPont Tynex StaClean Antimicrobial Bristles are set at a 10-degree angle which covers two teeth areas at one for efficient cleaning.

And if multiple folks in your family are using the Mi Electric Toothbrush T300, you can customise yours with a different colour ring that sits at the base. I’ll take the red one please. Xiaomi says anyone who places the order as part of the crowdfunding will have their orders shipped by March 10.

