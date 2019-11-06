Xiaomi Explains Why the Mi Watch Looks Strikingly Similar to the Apple Watch

Xiamoi launched its first smartwatch, the Mi Watch, on Tuesday. Soon after the launch, talks have been doing rounds regarding the resemblance that the Mi Watch bears with Apple Watch, especially because of the rectangular dial and a rotating digital crown that it sports. According to a report, Xiaomi has now come up with a special post on the Chinese micro-blogging site Weibo, explaining why it opted for a rectangular dial. Xiaomi believes that a rectangular screen provides a better reading experience to users, and this takes the same area as that of circular ones. Xiaomi further believes that while users reading text or seeing images on circular displays face problems as they tend to get cut, with rectangular displays, users do not face such hassles.

Explaining further, Xiaomi said that a smartwatch with a rectangular display is better and helps users in navigation. With a rectangular display, users of the Mi Watch will be able to navigate sideways, upward or downward with ease. Xiaomi further stated that it will launch a Mi Watch Pro variant in the coming months, which will sport a circular display.

The Mi Watch sports a 44mm frame housing a 1.78-inch AMOLED display with 326ppi pixel density. For protection, the smartwatch comes powered with a toughened curved glass on top. The frame of Xiaomi's latest smartwatch is made of aluminium alloy. It has a matte finish, with the back of the smartwatch made of ceramic. The Mi Watch comes powered with the Snapdragon Wear 3100 chipset which includes four Cortex A7 cores clocked at 1.2GHz. The battery unit is rated at 570mAh, which is said to last 36 hours on a single charge.

Xiaomi's smartwatch is 4G-capable via eSIM. It also includes Wi-Fi, GPS, NFC, Bluetooth as well as heart rate monitoring. Some of the other features of the Mi Watch include blood oxygen sensors, sleep tracking, body energy monitoring and water resistance. The Mi Watch is priced CNY 1,299 (~Rs 13,000) for users in China. A more premium model of the Mi Watch, featuring Sapphire Crystal glass, stainless steel casing and metallic strap, is priced at CNY 1,999 (~Rs 20,000).

