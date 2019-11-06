Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
News18 » Tech
1-min read

Xiaomi Explains Why the Mi Watch Looks Strikingly Similar to the Apple Watch

According to Xiaomi, the Mi Watch has a rectangular dial like that of the Apple Watch, which helps simplify the reading and navigation experience of its users.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 6, 2019, 6:29 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Xiaomi Explains Why the Mi Watch Looks Strikingly Similar to the Apple Watch
Image for Representation (Image: XDA Developers)

Xiamoi launched its first smartwatch, the Mi Watch, on Tuesday. Soon after the launch, talks have been doing rounds regarding the resemblance that the Mi Watch bears with Apple Watch, especially because of the rectangular dial and a rotating digital crown that it sports. According to a report, Xiaomi has now come up with a special post on the Chinese micro-blogging site Weibo, explaining why it opted for a rectangular dial. Xiaomi believes that a rectangular screen provides a better reading experience to users, and this takes the same area as that of circular ones. Xiaomi further believes that while users reading text or seeing images on circular displays face problems as they tend to get cut, with rectangular displays, users do not face such hassles.

Explaining further, Xiaomi said that a smartwatch with a rectangular display is better and helps users in navigation. With a rectangular display, users of the Mi Watch will be able to navigate sideways, upward or downward with ease. Xiaomi further stated that it will launch a Mi Watch Pro variant in the coming months, which will sport a circular display.

The Mi Watch sports a 44mm frame housing a 1.78-inch AMOLED display with 326ppi pixel density. For protection, the smartwatch comes powered with a toughened curved glass on top. The frame of Xiaomi's latest smartwatch is made of aluminium alloy. It has a matte finish, with the back of the smartwatch made of ceramic. The Mi Watch comes powered with the Snapdragon Wear 3100 chipset which includes four Cortex A7 cores clocked at 1.2GHz. The battery unit is rated at 570mAh, which is said to last 36 hours on a single charge.

Xiaomi's smartwatch is 4G-capable via eSIM. It also includes Wi-Fi, GPS, NFC, Bluetooth as well as heart rate monitoring. Some of the other features of the Mi Watch include blood oxygen sensors, sleep tracking, body energy monitoring and water resistance. The Mi Watch is priced CNY 1,299 (~Rs 13,000) for users in China. A more premium model of the Mi Watch, featuring Sapphire Crystal glass, stainless steel casing and metallic strap, is priced at CNY 1,999 (~Rs 20,000).

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: ---
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram