English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Xiaomi Foldable Phone Teased by Co-Founder Lin Bin: Watch Video
The Xiaomi concept phone was leaked on Baidu recently and was pictured in two separate renders. The phone uses flexible screen that can be bent upwards, downward, as well as to the left and right.
Xiaomi Foldable Phone Teased by Co-Founder Lin Bin: Watch Video
Loading...
Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi truly is working on a foldable phone, company president and co-founder Lin Bin has confirmed in a teaser. Bin wrote in his post that the form factor, which "perfectly merges the experience" of a phone and a tablet, is the result of the company's work on foldable displays, folding hinges and other technical challenges. He also said that it's just a prototype at this point, and that the company "will consider mass producing it" if it gets positive feedback from consumers online.
The Xiaomi concept phone was leaked on Baidu recently and was pictured in two separate renders. The phone uses flexible screen that can be bent upwards, downward, as well as to the left and right. The images don’t show sign of a Photoshopped render so may perhaps be authentic. The Xiaomi foldable phone works both as a tablet as well as a phone. On folding the sides of the device it turns into a phone while on unfolding the sides the device can be used as a tablet.
The prototype doesn't show the phone with any cameras. It just shows the basic design of how the Xiaomi foldable phone will look like. The specifications of the handset have not been detailed, but what we can tell you is that it runs on an MIUI skin atop the Android. The skin seems to customised for the device as we can see that the content seamlessly scales itself when the phone is folded.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Check out this special video from #Xiaomi President and Co-founder Bin Lin, showing off a very special phone prototype...— Donovan Sung (@donovansung) January 23, 2019
What does everyone think we should name this phone? #InnovationForEveryone pic.twitter.com/1lFj3nM7tD
The Xiaomi concept phone was leaked on Baidu recently and was pictured in two separate renders. The phone uses flexible screen that can be bent upwards, downward, as well as to the left and right. The images don’t show sign of a Photoshopped render so may perhaps be authentic. The Xiaomi foldable phone works both as a tablet as well as a phone. On folding the sides of the device it turns into a phone while on unfolding the sides the device can be used as a tablet.
The prototype doesn't show the phone with any cameras. It just shows the basic design of how the Xiaomi foldable phone will look like. The specifications of the handset have not been detailed, but what we can tell you is that it runs on an MIUI skin atop the Android. The skin seems to customised for the device as we can see that the content seamlessly scales itself when the phone is folded.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: ---
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Land Rover Discovery SUV Test Drive Review
-
Friday 18 January , 2019
Nokia 7.1 Review: Aesthetics Go A Long Way
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
Ducati DRE Off-Road Days Experience - Learning the Adventure
-
Wednesday 09 January , 2019
2019 Dakar Rally: CS Santosh, Rally Racer – Team Hero MotoSports
-
Tuesday 08 January , 2019
Huawei Mate 20 Pro Review: Beast of an Android Flagship
Land Rover Discovery SUV Test Drive Review
Friday 18 January , 2019 Nokia 7.1 Review: Aesthetics Go A Long Way
Thursday 17 January , 2019 Ducati DRE Off-Road Days Experience - Learning the Adventure
Wednesday 09 January , 2019 2019 Dakar Rally: CS Santosh, Rally Racer – Team Hero MotoSports
Tuesday 08 January , 2019 Huawei Mate 20 Pro Review: Beast of an Android Flagship
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Priyanka Chopra Repeats Her Signature White Turtle Neck Like a Pro
- New 2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Launched in India for Rs 4.19 Lakh, Gets 7 Variants
- PUBG Mobile to Introduce Prime, Prime Plus Subscription Plans Starting at Rs 71: Everything You Need to Know
- The Indian-ness of Kamala Harris, the 'Female Barack Obama' Set to Contest the Next US Elections
- Amazon’s Great Indian Sale Last Day Offers: Discounts on OnePlus 6T, Xiaomi Redmi Y2, Apple iPhone X And More
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results