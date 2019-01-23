Xiaomi Foldable Phone Teased by Co-Founder Lin Bin: Watch Video

Check out this special video from #Xiaomi President and Co-founder Bin Lin, showing off a very special phone prototype...



What does everyone think we should name this phone? #InnovationForEveryone pic.twitter.com/1lFj3nM7tD — Donovan Sung (@donovansung) January 23, 2019

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi truly is working on a foldable phone, company president and co-founder Lin Bin has confirmed in a teaser. Bin wrote in his post that the form factor, which "perfectly merges the experience" of a phone and a tablet, is the result of the company's work on foldable displays, folding hinges and other technical challenges. He also said that it's just a prototype at this point, and that the company "will consider mass producing it" if it gets positive feedback from consumers online.The Xiaomi concept phone was leaked on Baidu recently and was pictured in two separate renders. The phone uses flexible screen that can be bent upwards, downward, as well as to the left and right. The images don’t show sign of a Photoshopped render so may perhaps be authentic. The Xiaomi foldable phone works both as a tablet as well as a phone. On folding the sides of the device it turns into a phone while on unfolding the sides the device can be used as a tablet.The prototype doesn't show the phone with any cameras. It just shows the basic design of how the Xiaomi foldable phone will look like. The specifications of the handset have not been detailed, but what we can tell you is that it runs on an MIUI skin atop the Android. The skin seems to customised for the device as we can see that the content seamlessly scales itself when the phone is folded.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.