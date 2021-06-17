Xiaomi Forms MIUI Pioneer Group to Fix Its Software's Shortcomings, Improve Customer Experience

Xiaomi has announced that the company has formed an ‘MIUI Pioneer Group’ to improve customer experience. According to a Xiaomi Product Director on Weibo (via GizmoChina), the committee will be responsible for solving all kinds of problems faced by Xioami smartphone users that run the MIUI. Since its inception in 2021, MIUI has expanded to Xiaomi sub-brands like Redmi and Poco and offer several features such as that stock Android is yet to include. For instance, it features inbuilt rolling screenshots and an app locker that is yet to roll out natively. However, the newer version of Android-based skin often reaches smartphones a bit late, and many users being unhappy with bugs. The new development also comes ahead of MIUI 13 release. Xiaomi competitor Oppo last year showcased the successor of FuntouchOS, the ColorOS that brings light design and a bloatware-free experience.

Speaking more over the development, a Xiaomi representative told Android Authority that the MIUI Pioneer Team’s work isn’t restricted to the Chinese version of MIUI, but will also work on improving the global iteration. “This team’s work will be beneficial to global versions of MIUI and will also take global users’ MIUI experience into account. We welcome any form of feedback and will update you once we have more details," the company told the publication. Moreover, the committee will also “strengthen" communication between the company and MIUI users by overseeing operations. The report states that several senior team members are part of the MIUI Pioneer Team, covering aspects like quality assurance, hardware optimisation, and more. Earlier in December 2020, the company unveiled the Android 11-based MIUI 12.5, a lighter version compared to its predecessor. It carries new Super Wallpapers and MIUI+, which lets users integrate their smartphone with a Windows PC to view mobile notifications, apps. It also brings new privacy tools.

