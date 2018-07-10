English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Xiaomi Mi 4th Anniversary Sale Starts Today, Get Xiaomi Products At Rs 4
The company will be holding Rs 4 flash sale on its range of products including Redmi Y1, Mi LED Smart TV 4 55, Mi Body Composition Scale, Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi Y2 and Mi Band 2 at 4 PM every day during the sale period.
Xiaomi Fourth Anniversary Sale Starts Today, Offers Rs 4 Flash Sale And More (Photo for representation)
Chinese smartphone giants Xiaomi is all set to celebrate their fourth anniversary in India. The company has listed a host of offers on its Mi.com website, and the sale will begin at 10 am IST and go on till July 12 midnight and will feature deals on its handsets, smart TVs, Mi Body Composition Scale, and Mi Band 2 among others. Xiaomi will host the sale of its popular Redmi Note 5 Pro on the website at 12 pm IST today. Similarly, the Mi LED Smart TV 4A (32-inch, 43-inch, and 55-inch) will also be sold on Mi.com at 12 pm IST today. Xiaomi has partnered with SBI, Paytm, and MobiKwik to offer instant discounts and cash back. SBI credit card users will receive a flat Rs 500 discount on a minimum transaction of Rs. 7,500. Similarly, purchases of minimum Rs. 8,999 through Paytm are eligible for cashback worth Rs. 500.
As per the Mi4You website, there will be a “Rs 4 Flash sale”, “12 PM Blockbusters”, “Blink and Miss Deals”, “Mi Anniversary Specials”, and “Grab Coupons. The company has also come with a game called the “Find the Hidden 4’s” which will be available as a mobile-only game and can be found on the ‘Mi Store’ app. The game will involve finding the digit “4” in a given scenario. Users will have a “chance to win Mi Mix 2, Redmi Y2 and other exciting prices”, as per the company.
Rs 4 Flash Sale
According to Xiaomi, this sale will have products like Mi LED Smart TV 4 with a 55-inch screen for just Rs 4 instead of retail price of Rs 44,999. Other products that will be a part of this sale are the Mi Body Composition Scale, Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi Y1, Redmi Y2 and Xiaomi Mi Band 2.
Blink and Miss Deals
The company is also set to offer bundled deals at 6 PM on the days of the sale. According to the website, the Mi Body Composition Scale and the Mi Band 2 together can be had for Rs 1,999 instead of the combined retail price of Rs 3,798. Similarly, the Redmi Note 5 and the Mi VR Play 2 together are available for Rs 9,999 instead of Rs 11,298. Other offers include the Mi Air Purifier 2 with a filter for Rs 8,999 instead of the retail price of Rs 11,498. Xiaomi will be offering many more bundled deals as per the website.
Anniversary Specials
Xiaomi would be putting its Mi LED Smart TV 4, and Redmi Note 5 Pro on sale for the three days from 12 PM. The company is also set to offer “priority access for Reward Mi Members” during the period the sale which can then be redeemed later as tokens for products or discount coupons. To add to this, the company will offer the Xiaomi Mi Max 2 at a discount of Rs 1,000 for 14,999, Travel bad at Rs 1,899 with a discount of Rs 100. Similarly, the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 will get a discount of Rs 2,000 along with many more offers.
Grab Coupons
Users will get a chance to grab coupons on the days of the sale at 10 AM so as to redeem these coupons later for an added discount.
