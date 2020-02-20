English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Xiaomi Gets Patent for Smart Masks that Collect Real-Time Air Pollution Data

Xiaomi smart air pollution mask (Image: zcdeals.com)

Xiaomi's smart mask will come equipped with a built-in battery-powered pollutant filter, accelerometers, and gyroscopes.

Chinese company Xiaomi has been granted a patent for smart masks that would come equipped with sensors and a chip to gather real-time data collection about the air you breathe. The sensor would record data such as total wearing time, pollution absorption, breathing volume and breath counts. The design consists of a pollutant filter and a sensor that records how long a person has been wearing the mask.

According to a report on the Abacus website, the US Patent and Trademark Office has granted Xiaomi the patent for a "smart mask" design that was filed in June 2016. There is also a built-in battery that powers the standard air filter. The smart mask will also come with sensors like accelerometers and gyroscopes.

"The collected data will be stored on the mask using the storage module and can also be transferred to other devices, thanks to the connection module," a report said. Xiaomi already sells generic masks to ward off air pollution.

