Xiaomi Halts Mi A3 Android 11 Rollout After Users Report Smartphone Breaking Down After Update

Xiaomi has stopped rolling out the Android 11 update for its Android One offering, the Mi A3. The Android 11 update halt from Xiaomi comes as users online reported bricking issues with the Xiaomi Mi A3 after updating to Android 11. The Android 11 update for the Mi A3 was meant to bring the latest Android experience along with features including conversation bubbles, an improved Do Not Disturb (DnD) mode, and more features. Interestingly, the Android 11 update for Xiaomi's Android One offering comes after models like the Redmi Note 9 Pro and Mi 10.

Quite a lot of users on Twitter complained that their Mi A3 became completely dead after installing Android 11 update. The smartphone did not even turn on the bootloader or wake me when it is connected to a PC, according to a user on Reddit. "My Mi A3 was dead after downloading Android 11," a user wrote to the Xiaomi support page on Twitter. Further, he said that the Xiaomi service centre was not able to fix the problem. So bad is the problem, that some users have also created a Change.org petition to request the company to either replace or fix their Mi A3 smartphones due to the Android 11 update issue. The issue is not only limited to just Indian users, as some people overseas have also reported the issue with their Mi A3.

Mi A3 has received a brand new Android 11 update & HARD BRICKED MANY DEVICES!!!!DO NOT UPDATE MI A3 to ANDROID 11!! — Dhananjay_Tech (@Dhananjay_Tech) December 31, 2020

@xiaomiIndiaCare my MI A3 got bricked on Android 11 Update. This is my primary number, what is the resolution ?? #mia3bricked — Vijay (@vijaytweets10) January 1, 2021

Xiaomi, in a response to NDTV Gadgets 360 said that it was aware of the issue and was working on a fix. However, there is no clarity on how the company plans to address the problem, given that the affected smartphones are not even turning on. "It has come to our notice that few users of Mi A3 are facing issues with the recent OTA update of Android 11. While the rollout has been stopped already at our end, our teams are working towards resolving the issue at the earliest. Customer experience is our topmost priority and we regret the inconvenience caused. We will keep all users updated on the next steps," the company said in its response to NDTV Gadgets 360.