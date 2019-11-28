Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Xiaomi to Launch 5G Smartphone with 66W Fast-Charging, Gets 3C Certification

With 66W fast charging, Xiaomi's new 5G smartphone will supersede the Oppo Reno Ace's 65W SuperVOOC fast charging capacity with a full charge in 30 minutes.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 28, 2019, 9:07 AM IST
Image for representation.
Image for representation.

Xiaomi is prepping up for the launch of a few more 5G smartphones after the Redmi K30 series which is expected to be launched in December. According to a report, one of the upcoming phones by Xiaomi is listed on the CCC or 3C database, confirming support for 11V/6A and will have 66W fast charging. With the 66W fast-charging support, the upcoming smartphone by Xiaomi would be quicker than the 65W SuperVOOC fast charging capacity that is currently available on Oppo Reno Ace launched in October, this year, by 1W. It completely charges the device's 4,000 mAh battery within 30 minutes.

The Xiaomi phone carrying the model numbers M2001J1E and M2001J1C is mentioned as 5G Digital Mobile Phone that confirms the upcoming model will support 5G connectivity. The other identities of the smartphone are still not known. The new smartphone is unlikely to be part of the Redmi K30 series which has been certified last week with a 30W charger. Another Xiaomi smartphone with model number M2001J2E and M2001J2C has also received 3C approval from China. Even this smartphone will support for 5G connectivity. Xiaomi has launched the Mi 9 Pro in September with 40W fast-charging and 30W wireless charging.

 

| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
